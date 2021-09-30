Law and Order: Couple reportedly involved in dispute in vehicle on Swamp Road both arrested

Tylur Tyshawn Harper, 27, of Byron Holley Road, Byron, is charged with criminal mischief 3rd and criminal obstruction of breathing. Harper is accused of breaking the rear window of a vehicle and applied pressure to the throat of another person during a disturbance at a location on Swamp Road in Byron at 10:42 p.m., Wednesday. Harper allegedly fled the scene on foot following a traffic stop by Deputy David Moore and was later located by Sgt. Mathew Clor and Trooper Ruckdaschel and Trooper Serio on Byron Holley Road with the help of tracking from Swamp Road by Batavia PD Officer Stephen Quider and K-9 "Batu." Harper was arraigned in Town of Batavia Court with an order of protection issued. Harper was released on his own recognizance.

Elizabeth Christine Lambert, 26, of Swamp Road, Byron, is charged with DWI, driving with a BAC of .08 or greater, and moving from lane unsafely. Lambert was stopped at 10:42 p.m., Wednesday, on Swamp Road, by Deputy David Moore.

Wendy Marie Rivera, 56, of Redwood Avenue, Albion, is charged with stalking 4th and harassment 2nd. Rivera is accused of stalking and harassing another person while following that person in a car on Clinton Street Road in Stafford. Rivera was located and arrested by Deputy Kenneth Quackenbush.