Law and Order: Devon Wright charged with resisting arrest earlier on day he entered guilty plea

Devon A. Wright, 20, of Batavia, is charged with resisting arrest and obstructing governmental administration. Wright is accused of resisting arrest during an attempt by police officers to execute a bench warrant at 4:29 a.m., Nov. 16. (Later that day he entered a guilty plea to felony charges to avoid further proceedings in a criminal trial). Wright was issued an appearance ticket.

Arron J. McFollins, 42, of Batavia, is charged with criminal contempt 2nd. McFollins is accused of twice violating a court order at 12:48 p.m., Oct. 27. He was released on an appearance ticket.

Anthony S. Brooks, 31, of Batavia, is charged with harassment 2nd. Brooks is accused of throwing a thermos at another person during an argument at a location on East Main Street, Batavia. He was issued an appearance ticket.

Ricky Albanese, 54, of Hunt, is charged with grand larceny 3rd. Albanese is accused of working as an Amish furniture salesman while collecting Genesee County Mental Health disability payments. During the time he was working in sales, he allegedly collected $38,684.18 in payments. He was arrested on a warrant on Nov. 12 by Sheriff's Investigator Joseph Loftus. He was arraigned in City Court and released on his own recognizance.

Tyler Even Ryan Deleys, 28, of West Main Street Road, Batavia, is charged with DWI, driving with a BAC of .08 or greater, speeding, plate display violation, failure to obey traffic control device. Deleys was stopped at 1:18 a.m., Sunday, on West Main Street Road, Batavia, by Deputy Austin Herbelein.

Scott Patrick Simmons, 25, of Brewster Street, Depew, is charged with burglary 3rd, criminal trespass 3rd, petit larceny, and false personation. Simmons is accused of stealing merchandise from Walmart at 4:07 p.m., Saturday.

Matthew M. Vanvorce, 33, of Vestal, is charged with DWI and driving with a BAC of .08 or greater. Vanvorce was stopped at 6:04 p.m. in the Town of Batavia by a State Police trooper. He was issued an appearance ticket.