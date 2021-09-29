Law and Order: Driver accused of leaving accident, charged with felony DWI

Robert C. Paris, 31, of West Lee Road, Albion, is charged with felony DWI, moving from lane unsafely, aggravated unlicensed operation, refusal to take a breath test, and leaving the scene of a property damage accident. At 11:40 p.m., Tuesday, deputies were dispatched to a residence on Downy Road in the Village of Oakfield for a possible domestic dispute. While en route, deputies were notified that a male suspect had fled the incident location in a vehicle and was heading south on South Pearl Street. A few minutes later, Deputies located a vehicle that had crashed into a utility pole and had come to rest in a field. The driver had left the scene. After an investigation, deputies Zachary Hoy and David Moore arrested Paris. He was also charged with no or inadequate lights and speed not reasonable and prudent. He reportedly has two prior DWI convictions in the past 10 years. He was arraigned in Town of Batavia Court and issued an appearance ticket.

Erik Robert Motquin, 39, of West Main Street, Batavia, is charged with petit larceny. Motquin is accused of switching price tags on items at Walmart in order to pay less for certain items. He was issued an appearance ticket.

Joshua Edward Wayne Sager, 31, of Washington Avenue, Batavia, is charged with DWI, Aggravated DWI (child passenger), aggravated unlicensed operation, endangering the welfare of a child, and running a red light. Sager was stopped at 10:22 p.m., Sept. 18, on Veterans Memorial Drive, Batavia, by Deputy Trevor Sherwood.