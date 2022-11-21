Law and Order: Driver accused of operating on 24 active suspensions

Alexander C. Schwartz, 26, of Rochester, is charged with aggravated unlicensed operation 1st. Schwartz was stopped at 9:30 a.m. on Nov. 13 on East Main Street, Batavia. He allegedly has 34 active license suspensions. He was arraigned in City Court and released under supervision.

Martin F. Jones, 51, of Batavia, is charged with harassment 2nd. Jones is accused of being involved in a disturbance at 1 p.m. on Nov. 3 at a location on South Main Street, Batavia. He was issued an appearance ticket.

Jason S. Wood, 44, of Batavia, is charged with DWI, speeding, avoiding intersections, and open alcoholic beverage container. Wood was stopped at 5:38 p.m. on Nov. 13 on Chestnut Street, Batavia. He was issued appearance tickets.

Cassandra L. Brunea, 49, of Batavia, is charged with harassment 2nd and endangering the welfare of a child. Brunea allegedly threatened to hit another woman while that person was holding a child at 11:13 a.m. on Nov. 15 at a location on East Avenue, Batavia. She was arraigned in City Court and released.

Madalyn R. Muntz, 36, of Batavia, is charged with petit larceny. Muntz was arrested by State Police in connection with an incident reported at 9:19 a.m., May 16, in the Town of Batavia. She was released on an appearance ticket. No further details released.

Trisha M Moyer, 44, of Kendall, is charged with DWI and driving with a BAC of .08 or greater. Moyer was stopped at 11:11 p.m. on Nov. 15 in the Town of Elba by State Police. She was released on an appearance ticket.

Jody Ann Minuto-Carey, 52, of Chili Riga Court, Churchville, is charged with DWI, driving with a BAC of .08 or greater, and moved from lane unsafely. Minuto-Carey was stopped at 4:33 p.m. on Nov. 8 on Clinton Street Road, Bergen, by Deputy Trevor Sherwood. She was released on an appearance ticket.

Loretta Lynn Baer, 51, of Batavia, is charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance 7th. Baer is accused of possessing Fentanyl at 4:03 a.m., May 20, at a location on East Main Street, Batavia. She was arrested on Nov. 10 and issued an appearance ticket.