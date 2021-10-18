Law and Order: Driver found to have several outstanding warrants, alleged drug possession during traffic stop

Tommy Crawford, 32, of Rochester, is charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance 7th, criminal impersonation, unlicensed operation, aggravated unlicensed operation, and failure to stop at a stop sign. Crawford was arrested on Oct. 10 following a traffic stop at 1:09 a.m. on Miller Avenue. He is accused of providing police with a false name. After Crawford was identified, officers determined he was the subject of multiple outstanding warrants issued by the City of Batavia along with several issued by other agencies. He was also allegedly in possession of crack cocaine. He was arraigned in City Court and bail was set at $100.

Devon A. Wright, 19, of Batavia, is charged with obstructing governmental administration and unlicensed operation 3rd. Wright was arrested on Oct. 9 for charges stemming from an incident on Sept. 29 on Dellinger Avenue, Batavia. He is accused of fleeing from a vehicle and locking himself inside a residence following a traffic stop. He was issued an appearance ticket. For prior coverage of Wright, click here.

Anthony Natrigo, 23, of Le Roy, is charged with DWI, driving with a BAC of .08 or greater, and no or inoperable tail lamps. Natrigo was stopped at 2:17 a.m., Oct. 9, on East Main Street by a Batavia police officer. He was processed at police headquarters and released on tickets.

Katherin A. O’Brien, 28, of Pavilion, is charged with felony DWI. O'Brien was stopped by State Police in Warsaw on Saturday. She allegedly had a BAC of .17. She was arraigned in Town of Warsaw Court and released on her own recognizance.

Stephanee Mae Surabian, 33, of State Street Road, Batavia, is charged with grand larceny 3rd and five counts of offering a false instrument for filing. Surabain allegedly failed to report to DSS that the father of her children was residing in her home or that he was earning wages while receiving benefits. Surabain allegedly received $7,919 in SNAP benefits she was not entitled to receive. She was arraigned in Batavia Town Court and released on her own recognizance.

Sarita Gajmerkami, 28, of Chestnut Ridge, is charged with DWI, driving with a BAC of .18 or greater, and failure to keep right. Gajmerkami was stopped at 7:26 p.m., Oct. 14, on Route 33, Bergen, by Deputy Kenneth Quackenbush. She was processed at the Genesee County Jail and released on an appearance ticket.

Diana Marie Walworth, 33, of Town Pump Circle, Spencerport, is charged with felony driving with a BAC of .18 or greater and driver view obstructed. Walworth was stopped at 5:29 a.m., Oct. 10, on I-490 in Le Roy by Deputy Trevor Sherwood. She was issued an appearance ticket.