Law and Order: Driver from Buffalo accused of fleeing from police

Benjamin John Russo, 41, of Rosemary Avenue, Buffalo, is charged with obstructing governmental administration 2nd, speeding, and failure to obey a police officer. Russo is accused of failing to yield for a patrol vehicle's emergency lights on Jan. 10 at 8:53 p.m. on Bloomingdale Road, Tonawanda Indian Reservation, and then, when he did stop, running from the vehicle. Once apprehended, he was transported to the Genesee County Jail for processing and then released on an appearance ticket.

Antonio Elmer Sosa-Martinez, 33, of West Academy Street, Albion, is charged with DWI, moving from lane unsafely, drinking alcohol or using cannabis in a motor vehicle on a highway, and unlicensed driver. Sosa-Martinez reportedly crashed his work van on Warsaw Road in Le Roy at 8:14 p.m. on Jan. 7. After an investigation by Deputy Mason Schultz and Deputy Jacob Kipler, Sosa-Martinez was placed in custody. He was transported to the Genesee County Jail for processing and released.

John James Gronowski, 45, of Cayuga Circle Road, Cheektowaga, is charged with criminal trespass 3rd. Gronowski was allegedly at Batavia Downs after previously being told he was not allowed on the property. He was issued an appearance ticket and released.

David Charles Pfenninger, Jr., 44, of Fargo Road, Corfu, is charged with DWI, driving with a BAC of .18 or greater, and moving from lane unsafely. Pfenninger was reportedly found in his vehicle stuck in a ditch on Route 77, Pembroke, at 1:10 a.m. Jan. 13 by Deputy James Stack. He was released on an appearance ticket.

Jordan Roger Difilippo, 29, of Pratt Road, Pembroke, is charged with sex offender failing to report change of address/status. Difilippo was arrested on Jan. 12 for allegedly failing to disclose an email address to the Department of Probation. He was released on an appearance ticket.

Paul Crawford, 54, of Old Meadow Lane, Batavia, is charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance 7th and driving on a suspended registration. Crawford was arrested on Jan. 12 after being located on Old Meadow Lane at 9:02 p.m. He was released on an appearance ticket.

Timothy Ting Hsia, 33, of Sinclair Street, Mckeesport, Pa., is charged with DWI, driving with a BAC of .08 or greater, aggravated unlicensed operation 3rd, unlicensed driver, and failure to use four-way flashers. Hsia was stopped at 6:05 a.m. on Jan. 14 on Genesee Street, Pembroke, by Deputy Ayrton Blankenship.

Matthew J. Zon, 41, of South Byron, is charged with criminal contempt 1st. Zon was arrested on Jan. 12 by State Police in connection with an incident reported at 3:09 p.m. on Oct. 15 in the Town of Byron. According to the statute cited, Zon reportedly has a prior criminal contempt conviction. He was released on his own recognizance.

Kim M. Sobczak, 60, of Batavia, is charged with petit larceny. Sobczak was arrested by State Police in connection with an incident reported on Jan. 11 at 1 p.m. in the Town of Batavia. She was released on an appearance ticket. No other information released.