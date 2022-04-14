Law and Order: Driver in accident accused of driving with a BAC over .18

Kristopher Robert Almeter, 34, of Union Hill Drive, Spencerport, is charged with DWI, driving with a BAC of .18 or greater, moving from lane unsafely, and drinking alcohol in a motor vehicle. Almeter was arrested following an investigation into a motor vehicle accident reported at 9:01 p.m., April 11, in the area of 7405 Reuben Road, Tonawanda Indian Reservation. The accident was investigated by Deputy Zachary Hoy. Almeter was released on appearance tickets.

Jordan Alexander Brown, 20, no address provided, is charged with criminal mischief. Brown is accused of damaging the property of another person. The damage was reported at 4:59 p.m., April 13, at a location on Lewiston Road, Alabama. He was issued an appearance ticket.

Beth Ann Jeffres, 40, of Pavilion Warsaw Road, Covington, is charged with filing false instrument 2nd. Jeffres is accused of providing a false supporting deposition on March 21 at a location on School Street, Batavia. She allegedly provided another supporting deposition on April 7 recanting her original statement. She was released on an appearance ticket.

James Joshua Preedom, 37, of West Main Street, Batavia, is charged with harassment 2nd. Preedom is accused of harassing a person at 6 a.m., April 8, at a location on West Main Street, Batavia. He was arraigned in Town of Batavia Court and released on his own recognizance.