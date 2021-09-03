Local Matters

September 3, 2021 - 9:11am

Law and Order: Duo accused of trespassing on property in Bethany

posted by Howard B. Owens in Bethany, crime, bergen, news.

Hannah Rose Roberts, 18, of Ontario Street, Fulton, and Talana Jay Savery, 22, of Emery Street, Fulton, are charged with trespass. Roberts and Savery are accused of being on property on Bethany Center Road, Bethany, at 4:49 a.m., Aug. 29, without permission.  Both were issued an appearance ticket.

Breeda Marry Kobler, 57, of Hutchins Raod, Rochester, is charged with DWI and refusal to take breath test.  Breeda was stopped at 5:56 p.m., Wednesday, on North Lake Road, Bergen, by Deputy Kenneth Quackenbush.

 

