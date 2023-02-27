Law and Order: Duo from Rochester accused of fleeing police in stolen Cherokee

Ronnel Simien Agee, Jr., 20, of Depew Street, Rochester, and Jaquel Rashod Gibson, 21, of Rochester, are charged with criminal possession of stolen property, reckless endangerment 1st, unlawful fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle, 3rd, and obstructing governmental administration 2nd. Agee and Gibson are accused of fleeing from Deputy Kevin Quackenbush in a stolen 2022 Jeep Cherokee after Quackenbush attempted a traffic stop on Route 33 in Stafford at 8:16 p.m. on Feb. 16. The pursuit continued through Bergen, RIga, Chili, and into the Town of Le Roy, where Le Roy PD deployed spike strips. The vehicle stopped on Randal Road and Agee is accused of running from the vehicle on foot. He was taken into custody a short time later. Both men were held pending arraignment.

Brian Tyler Stachewicz, 27, of Porter Avenue, Batavia, is charged with offering a false instrument for filing 1st. Stachewicz is accused of providing false information on a pistol permit application filed on Aug. 22. He was arrested on Feb. 21 and released on an appearance ticket.

Michael John Vanbuskirk, 49, of Union Street, Le Roy, is charged with bail jumping 3rd. Vanbuskirk is accused of failure to appear in court as ordered on a felony charge and then not turning himself in within 30 days. Vanbuskirk was released on an appearance ticket.

Kevin Michael Monell, 31, of Horan Road, Medina, is charged with petit larceny. Monell is accused of stealing a carton of cigarettes from a smoke shop on the Tonawanda Indian Reservation on Feb. 23. He was released on an appearance ticket.

Andrea Michelle Kreutter, 33, of East Bethany Le Roy Road, Bethany, is charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance 7th and driver's view obstructed. Kreutter was arrested on Feb. 22 and accused of possessing illegal narcotics during a traffic stop by Deputy Nicholas Chamoun at 11:50 p.m. on May 13 on East Main Street Road, Batavia. She was ordered to appear in Town of Batavia Court on March 14.

Justine Denae Wood, 36, of Washington Avenue, Batavia, is charged with bail jumping 3rd. Wood is accused of failing to appear in Town of Stafford Court on a criminal matter on Jan. 23. She was arraigned and ordered held on $2,000 bail.

Jayne B. Liotto, 63, of Batavia, is charged with DWI, driving with a BAC of .08 or greater, and failure to keep right. Liotto was reportedly involved in a single-vehicle accident at 1:01 a.m. on Feb. 24 on Drake Street Road, Elba. The accident was investigated by Deputy Jeremiah Gechell. Liotto was released on an appearance ticket.

Hector Yaidal Hernandez, 22, of Ridgeway Avenue, Rochester, is charged with DWI and speeding. Hernandez was stopped 3:34 a.m. on Feb. 25 on Apple Tree Avenue in Bergen by Sgt. Mathew Clor. He was released on an appearance ticket.