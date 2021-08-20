Local Matters

>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App

Our Towns

Community Sponsors

August 20, 2021 - 9:22am

Law and Order: DWI arrest of Pembroke man reported

posted by Howard B. Owens in crime, news, pembroke.

Gabriel Otis Houlihan, 19, of North Angling Road, Pembroke, is chargerd with DWI, driving with a BAC 0f .08 or greater, and moving from lane unsafely.  Johnston was arrested on Thursday in connection with an allegation that on July 18 at 5:35 a.m. he was driving drunk while on Peral Street Road, Batavia.  The arresting officer is Deputy Zachary Hoy.

Grand Jury Indictment: James J. Santiago, Jr., is indicated on counts of failure to register a change of adress as a sex offender and failure to sign verification form/confirm address. Santiago is accused of failing to register between October 2020 and February 2021.Grand Jury Indictment: James J. Santiago, Jr., is indicated on counts of failure to register a change of adress as a sex offender and failure to sign verification form/confirm address. Santiago is accused of failing to register between October 2020 and February 2021.

Comments

Calendar

August 2021

S M T W T F S
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 
31
 
 
 
 
 

Login or register to add an event.

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2020 The Batavian. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
 

blue button