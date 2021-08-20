Law and Order: DWI arrest of Pembroke man reported

Gabriel Otis Houlihan, 19, of North Angling Road, Pembroke, is chargerd with DWI, driving with a BAC 0f .08 or greater, and moving from lane unsafely. Johnston was arrested on Thursday in connection with an allegation that on July 18 at 5:35 a.m. he was driving drunk while on Peral Street Road, Batavia. The arresting officer is Deputy Zachary Hoy.

Grand Jury Indictment: James J. Santiago, Jr., is indicated on counts of failure to register a change of adress as a sex offender and failure to sign verification form/confirm address. Santiago is accused of failing to register between October 2020 and February 2021.