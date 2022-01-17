Law and Order: Hamlin woman accused of DWI, leaving scene of accident, hitting patrol car

Rebecca Lynn Martin, 27, of Brick Schoolhouse Road, Hamlin, is charged with DWI, driving with a BAC of .08 or greater, reckless in the endangerment, leaving the scene of an injury accident, and reckless driving. Martin is accused of being a driver involved in a motor vehicle accident at 7:02 p.m., Jan. 14, on Lake Street Road, Le Roy, and leaving the scene of the accident. Martin allegedly failed to stop for a stop sign causing her vehicle to strike another vehicle. Martin's vehicle was located in the Le Roy Park and Ride and while deputies attempted to stop the vehicle, her vehicle allegedly struck a Village of Le Roy patrol car. Martin was processed at the Genesee County Jail and released on appearance tickets.

Rebecca L. Harrington, 28, of Attica, is charged with DWI, driving with a BAC of .18 or greater, driving left of pavement markings, speeding, and failure to stop at stop sign. Harrington was stopped at 10:07 p.m., Jan. 6, by a Batavia police officer. She was issued tickets and released.

James R. Cooper, 39, of Batavia, is charged with unreasonable noise, a violation of the Batavia Municipal Code. Cooper is accused of playing rock music at a loud volume for an extended period of time at a location on Buell Street on Jan. 11. He was issued an appearance ticket.

Jolene Y. Stevens, 33, of Batavia, is charged with harassment 2nd. Stevens is accused of using a piece of wood to hit another person in the back during an incident reported at 8 a.m., Jan. 22, on East Main Street, Batavia. Stevens was arraigned in City Court and released.

Lyndsay T. Young, 38, of Batavia, is charged with criminal contempt 2nd. Young is accused of violating an order of protection at 3:57 p.m., Dec. 30. She was issued an appearance ticket.

Sean D. Roczen, 38, of Rochester, is charged with aggravated harassment 2nd. Roczen turned himself on an arrest warrant in relation to an incident reported at 9:26 p.m., Jan. 7, on Kingsbury Avenue. He was arraigned in City Court and released on his own recognizance.

Jeffrey P. Schneider, 51, of Batavia, is charged with DWI, driving with a BAC of .08 or greater, and moving from lane unsafely. Schneider was arrested following a three-vehicle property-damage accident at 7:09 p.m., Dec. 27, on East Main Street, Batavia. Schneider was processed Batavia PD headquarters and released on tickets.

Montell L. Cunningham, 28, of Lockport, is charged with criminal contempt. Cunningham is accused of violating an order of protection at 11:55 p.m., Jan. 9, in the parking lot on Alva Place. He was issued an appearance ticket.

Daniel Thomas Henning, 41, of Maple Street, Batavia, is charged with falsifying business records 1st. Henning is accused of falsifying business records at Pawn King, on Veterans Memorial Drive, at 12:11, Dec. 22. The case was investigated by Investigator Erik Andre and Deputy James Stack. Henning was issued an appearance ticket.

Nicholas Scott Warriner, 24, DWI, refusal to take a breath test, speed not reasonable and prudent, and following too close. Warriner is accused of driving too fast for conditions and too close to a marketed Sheriff's patrol vehicle at 12:15 a.m., Jan. 16, on Clinton Street Road, Bergen. When the deputy slowed his vehicle while a lead vehicle was turning, Warriner's vehicle allegedly hit the rear of the patrol vehicle. Warriner allegedly failed a field sobriety test. He was issued an appearance ticket. The investigating officer was Deputy Jacob Gauthier.

Brianna Nicole Greene, 34, of Parkridge Avenue, Buffalo, is charged with grand larceny 4th. Greene is accused of stealing more than $1,000 in clothing from Dick's Sporting Goods at 1:51 p.m., Jan. 8. Greene was issued an appearance ticket.

Qumane James Santiago, 23, of West Main Street, Batavia, is charged with harassment 2nd. Santiago is accused of striking another inmate at the Genesee County Jail at 7:21 a.m., Jan. 7.

Rachel A. Keene, 26, of Pembroke, is charged with DWI. Keene was stopped by a trooper out of SP Clarence on south Newstead Road, Newstead, on Jan. 8. She was allegedly driving with a BAC of .10. She was released on an appearance ticket.