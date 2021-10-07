Law and Order: Inmate accused of bringing contraband into jail

William Anthony Nicholas, 28, of Telegraph Road, Medina, is charged with promoting prison contraband. Nicholas allegedly possessed contraband while being held in the Genesee County Jail. The type of contraband was not identified in the press release. He was issued an appearance ticket.

Michael Patrick Caito, 30, of South Drive, Rochester, is charged with DWI. Caito was reportedly involved in a multi-vehicle accident at 7:04 p.m., Oct. 4, on Route 33 in Bergen. He was charged with several other, unspecified, traffic violations. His vehicle allegedly crossed over the double center line and struck two vehicles. He then reportedly left the scene and continued eastbound and was located a distance away from where his vehicle had become disabled. He was issued an appearance ticket.