Law and Order: K-9s in Batavia and Alabama assist in arresting violent suspects

Michael J. Perkins, no age provided, no residence provided, is charged with assault 2nd, criminal mischief 4th, criminal obstruction of breathing/blood circulation, and grand larceny 4th. It's alleged at at 12:05 a.m., Sunday, Perkins assaulted another person resulting in serious physical injury. He's accused of taking the person's phone while they attempted to dial 9-1-1 at a location on Ellicott Street and then applied pressure to the person's neck causing difficulty in breathing. Perkins reportedly fled the residence prior to officers arriving. Officer Stephen Quider and K-9 "Batu" responded and tracked the suspect. Perkins was located as he was attempting to flee through backyards near a city park. He was taken into custody without further incident. Perkins was also taken into custody on a Federal probation warrant. He was arraigned in City Court and held without bail.

Jarrot C. Coniglio, no age provided, no residence provided, is charged with assault 2nd, criminal possession of a weapon 3rd, resisting arrest, and obstructing governmental administration. Justice C. Coniglio, no age provided, no residence provided, is charged with obstructing governmental administration and resisting arrest. The two men were arrested Saturday after deputies were called to Bloomingdale Roud to investigate an assault. A person had sustained a head laceration after being struck with a beer bottle. After deputies arrived on scene, Jarrot and Justice allegedly became hostile and combative. Deputy Andrew Mullen and K-9 "Frankie" assisted in the apprehension of the suspects. Both men were arraigned in Town of Alabama Court. Jarrot was ordered held on $5,000 bail. Justice was released on his own recognizance and turned over to the Wyoming County Sheriff's Office on a warrant.

Richard Daniel Sanderson, 36, of Lyons Street, Batavia, is charged with criminal contempt 2nd. Sanderson was arrested at a location on Main Road in Stafford, arraigned in Stafford Town Court, and released on his own recognizance.

Antonio James Goodson, 31, of State Street, Batavia, is charged with three counts of petit larceny. He is accused of shoplifting at Walmart on July 22, 24, and 25. He was issued three separate appearance tickets and transported to the County Jail for processing. He was then released from custody.

Amanda Bowles, 35, of Pembroke, is charged with petit larceny. Bowles was arrested in the Town of Batavia by State Police at 1:22 p.m., Saturday.

Aaron M. Hatt, 25, of Alexander, is charged with criminal contempt 2nd, crimional posession of a controlled substance 7th, and aggravated family offense. He was arrested by State Police in Batavia at 2:20 a.m., Sunday and released on his own recognizance.

Tiffany A. Delgado, 44, of Rochester, is charged with DWI and driving with a BAT of .08 or greater. Delgado was arrested by State Police in Batavia at 3:27 a.m., Saturday, in the Town of Batavia, and released on an appearance ticket.