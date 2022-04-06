Law and Order: Le Roy man accused of unlawful imprisonment

Leslie Harold Michael, Jr., 52, of West Main Street, Le Roy, is charged with unlawful imprisonment 2nd and harassment 2nd. Michael is accused of being involved in a dispute with another person at 2 p.m., March 30, at a location on West Main Street, Le Roy, and preventing the person from leaving the scene and holding the person to the ground. He was released on an appearance ticket.

Kasondra Lynn Hubbard, 36, of Myrtle Street, Le Roy, is charged with endangering the welfare of a child. Hubbard was charged following a disturbance reported at 8:11 p.m., March 24, at a residence on Myrtle Street, Le Roy. She was ordered to appear in Town of Le Roy Court on April 21 to answer to the charge.

Earl Benson, 33, no address provided, of Byron, is charged with felony DWI, unlicensed driver, no distinctive plate, consumption of alcohol in a motor vehicle, and aggravated unlicensed operation 1st. Benson was stopped at 9:33 p.m., March 25, on Bank Street, Le Roy, by Officer John Ceneviva. He was released on traffic tickets.

John Andrew Sprague, 43, address redacted by Sheriff's Office, Oakfield, is charged with sex offender failure to register. Deputy Alexander Hadsall investigated following a complaint that Sprague failed to register email accounts with the Sex Offender Registry. Sprague was arraigned in Town of Oakfield Court and ordered held in jail. The Probation Department assisted in the investigation.