Law and Order: Le Roy man charged with rape

Marco Antonio Hernandez, 22, if South Street, Le Roy, is charged with criminal sexual act 1st and rape 1st. Hernandez was arrested and charged in relation to an incident reported at 11 PM on July 30 on South Street in LeRoy. No further details released. He was ordered held on $5,000 bail.

Peter Joseph Gravante, 33, of Swamp Road, Byron, is charged with bail jumping 3rd, Gravante is accused of missing a court date in Town of Byron Court. Gravante was given an appearance ticket and released.

Cameron Jacob Sokolowski, 29, of River Street, Batavia, is charged with bail jumping 3rd. Following his arrest, Sokolowski was issued an appearance ticket and released.

Justin Micheal Conner, 29, of Franklin Street, Batavia, is charged with DWI, driving with a BAC of .18 or greater, speeding, and failure to yield to an emergency vehicle. Conner was stopped at 12:56 a.m. on April 9 on Clinton Street Road, Batavia by Deputy Ewert Morgan. Conner was issued appearance tickets and released.

Brenda Marie King, 57, of West Main Street, Batavia, is charged with petit larceny. King is accused of stealing merchandise from Walmart at 2:39 p.m. on April 16. King was released on an appearance ticket.

Jamal Cineque Robinson, 19, of Gilbert Street, Le Roy, is charged with assault 3rd and obstruction of governmental administration. Robinson was allegedly involved in a dispute at 7:45 AM on April 14 at a residence on Gilbert Street. As a result of an altercation of a victim reportedly sustained a head injury. Robinson was a range in Town of Le Roy Court, an order of protection was issued, and he was released on an appearance ticket.

Andrew Scott Lehman, 31, no address provided, is charged with DWI, driving with a BAC of .08 or greater, and failure to yield right of way on the left turn. Lehman was stopped at 6:50 PM on April 5 on East Main Road in Le Roy by Le Roy patrol officer John Ceneviva. He was released on traffic tickets.

Thomas P. Scanlan, 28, of Le Roy, is charged with driving while ability impaired/under the influence of drugs or alcohol, driving the wrong way on a one-way street, and driving in violation of a conditional license. Scanlan was stopped by a Batavia patrol officer on North Spruce Street at 7:40 p.m., Jan. 30, and arrested on April 9. He was issued traffic tickets and released.

Jeffrey E. Schnettler, 50, of Batavia, is charged with DWI, driving with a BAC of .18 or greater, failure to use designated lane, and failure to keep right. He was stopped at 1:48 a.m. on April 9 on Pearl Street by a Batavia patrol officer. He was issued and released.

Crystal A. Mounts, 44, of Batavia, is charged with petit larceny, conspiracy 6th, and failure to appear. Mounts was arrested on a total of six warrants out of City Court including ballistic chargers. Mounts was arraigned in City Court and released on her own recognizance.

Samuel R. Baudanza, 25, of Wyoming, is charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance 7th. Baudanza was arrested by State Police in connection with an incident report at 12:18 a.m. on April 16 in the Town of Le Roy. He was released on an appearance ticket. No further details released.

Rodney W, Willis, 41, of Basom, is charged with assault 1st. Willis was arrested by State Police on April 14 in connection with an incident reported at 3:28 a.m. on February 20. He was ordered held in jail. No further details released.

Iverson M. Davis, 20, of Rochester, is charged with grand larceny 3rd and eight counts of possession of a forged instrument 2nd. Davis was arrested on April 12 in connection with an incident reported on March 30 at 10 a.m. in the Town of Batavia. He was released on an appearance ticket. No further details released.