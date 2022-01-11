Law and Order: Le Roy resident accused of stealing credit card, making purchases

Shannon Lee Marvin, 30, of West Main Street, Le Roy, is charged with grand larceny. Marvin is accused of stealing a credit card from a person in Bergen in November and making several purchases with the card. Marvin was processed at the Genesee County Jail and released on an appearance ticket.

Abigail M. Russell, 19, of Hamburg, is charged with petit larceny. Russell is accused of shoplifting a bag full of groceries from a local store at 12:01 p.m., Jan. 4. After receiving a report of the larceny, Russell was located by a Batavia patrol officer, identified as the suspect, and arrested. She was released on an appearance ticket.

Walter M. Rhynes, 30, of Rochester, is charged with harassment 2nd. Rhynes is accused of trying to strike an employee of a local hotel at 1:29 p.m., Jan. 1. He was issued an appearance ticket.

Brittany N. Leach, 28, of Batavia, is charged with two counts of criminal mischief 4th. Leach is accused of damaging a door and a vehicle on State Street at 11:10 p.m., Jan. 4. She was issued an appearance ticket.

Marcus T. Hill, 29, of East Rochester, was arrested on a warrant for alleged failure to appear. The warrant stems from an incident reported at 9:45 p.m., April 25 (no details released) and was issued July 28 after Hill allegedly failed to appear in court as ordered. He was released under the supervision of Genesee Justice.

Hailee N. Callicutt, 21, of Batavia, is charged with obstruction of governmental administration, resisting arrest, driving without insurance, driving on a suspended registration, and driving a vehicle with an obstructed view. Callicutt was stopped by Officer Peter Post at 10:02 p.m., Jan. 1, on Liberty Street. She was issued an appearance ticket.

Brian Graziaplena, 70, of Batavia, is charged with DWI, driving with a BAC of .08 or greater, and moving from lane unsafely. Graziaplena reportedly drove his car into a tree at 4:23 p.m., Jan. 1, on North Lyon Street, Batavia. He was issued an appearance ticket and released to a sober third party.

Dean C. Siminski, 32, of Batavia, is charged with criminal contempt 2nd. Siminski allegedly sent a letter to a person covered by an order of protection. He was issued an appearance ticket.

Eric Tyler McGrain, 29, of Donlin Drive, Rochester, is charged with felony DWI, speeding, refusal to take breath test, failure to keep right, and moving from lane unsafely. McGrain was stopped at 1:21 p.m., Jan. 8, on College Road, Batavia, by Sgt. Mathew Clor.

Trisha R. Santora, 39, of Batavia, is charged with eight counts of petit larceny and eight counts of falsifying business records 1st. Santora was arrested by State Police for an alleged crime reported in November. She was issued an appearance ticket. No further details were released.

Kyle A. Hillyard, 29, of Batavia, is charged with DWI and driving with a BAC of .08 or greater. Hillyard was stopped at 1:35 a.m., Jan. 9, by State Police in the Town of Batavia. He was issued an appearance ticket.

Brian P. Demko, 44, of Batavia, is charged with aggravated harassment 2nd. Demko was arrested by State Police following an investigation in an incident reported at 7:42 p.m., Dec. 26, in the Town of Batavia. He allegedly made a threat toward another person. He was released on his own recognizance. No further details released.