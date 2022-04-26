Law and Order: Le Roy woman accused of possessing drugs, endangering children

Lisa Marie Bautista, 37, of East Main Street, Le Roy, is charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance 7th. Bautista was arrested on a warrant by Le Roy PD on April 21 in connection with an incident reported at 8:28 p.m., Nov. 19. She was released on an appearance ticket. Bautista is also charged with two counts of endangering the welfare of a child. She was arrested in connection with an incident reported at 5:36 p.m., April 25 on East Main Street, Le Roy. No further details released.

Jeremy Munn, 40, of Lincoln Avenue, Le Roy, was arrested on two warrants on charges of menacing 2nd and criminal mischief 4th following a traffic stop by State Police. He was arraigned in Town of Le Roy Court and released on his own recognizance.

Kyle Thomas Purdy, 26, of West Main Street, Le Roy, is charged with criminal contempt 2nd. Purdy is accused of violating an order of protection at 3:30 p.m., April 24, at a location on West Main Street, Le Roy. He was released on an appearance ticket.

Michael Zachery Vigrillo, 24, of Smith Street, Buffalo, is charged with criminal contempt 2nd. Vigrillo is accused of violating a stay-away order of protection by contacting the protected party at 11:48 p.m., pril 25, at a location on State Street Road, Batavia. He was arraigned in Batavia Town Court and ordered to reappear on May 24.