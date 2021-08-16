Law and Order: Luke Bryan concert goer allegedly found with baggies of drugs hanging from his socks

Bryan Fitts

Bryan Lewis Fitts, 32, of Chestnut Ridge, Gasport, is charged with criminal possession of narcotics with intent to sell and two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell. Fitts was allegedly found in possession of a sufficient amount of narcotics and controlled substances to suggest he intended to sell the illicit drugs after being ejected from the Luke Bryan concert at Darien Lake at 9:23 p.m., Saturday. Deputy Jeremy McClellan reportedly spotted baggies of drugs hanging out of his socks. He was arraigned in Town of Pembroke Court and released.

Aaron J. McFollins, 42, of North Spruce Street, Batavia, is charged with assault 3rd. At 1:18 a.m., June 4, McFollins is accused of throwing a chair at a woman causing an injury. He was arraigned in City Court and released on his own recognizance.

Aaron J. McFollins, 42, of North Spruce Street, Batavia, is charged with grand larceny 4th, identity left 3rd, and petit larceny. McFollins is accused of taking and using another person's credit card. McFollins was arraigned in City Court and released on his own recognizance.

Larry Kennedy, 43, of Eastbrooke Lane, Greece, is charged with felony DWI, unlicensed operation, driving outside restrictions, driving without an ignition interlock device, and aggravated unlicensed operation. Kennedy was arrested by Batavia PD following an investigation into a suspicious condition at an undisclosed location on Aug. 8. He was released on his own recognizance.

Matthew Oppel, 34, of East Main Street, Batavia, is charged with driving while impaired by drugs, driving while using a portable electronic device, running a red light, and failure to keep right. Oppel on July 31 for an alleged incident at 7:37 p.m., March 20. Oppel was reportedly involved in a property damage accident on Main Street, Batavia. Following an investigation, Oppel was accused of driving while under the influence of drugs at the time of the accident. He was issued an appearance ticket.

Laura R. Mroz, 32, of Chandler Avenue, Batavia, is charged with harassment 2nd. Mroz is accused of pushing another person on Aug. 7 at an undisclosed location. Morz was issued an appearance ticket.

John K. Hobbs, 33, of Clinton Street Road, Batavia, is charged with menacing 3rd. Hobbs allegedly threatened a woman and put her in fear of physical injury during an incident reported at 6 a.m., Aug. 13. Hobbs was released on his own recognizance.

William G. Horner, 70, of Batavia, is charged with assault with intent to cause physical injury with a weapon, and Wendy L. Henry, 36, of Batavia, is charged with assault 2nd/injuring victim 65 or older. Horner and Henry were arrested by State Police in connection with an incident reported at 8:39 a.m., Aug. 11, in the Town of Batavia. No further information was released. Horner was ordered held in jail and Henry was released on her own recognizance.

Jessica R. Parker-Sharkey, 28, of Rochester, is charged with criminal impersonation, criminal possession of a controlled substance 7th, and driving with a suspended registration. Parker-Sharkey was arrested by a trooper in connection with an incident at 3:20 p.m., Aug. 12. No further information was released. She was released on an appearance ticket.

Tyler J. Gasiorek, 27, of Cheektowaga, is charged with DWI and driving with a BAC of .08 or greater. Gasiorek was stopped at 3:47 p.m., Saturday, in Bergen by a state trooper. He was released on an appearance ticket.

Patrick J. Reiner, 49, of Corfu, is charged with felony DWI and felony driving with a BAC of .08 or greater. Reiner was stopped by a trooper at 12:01, Sunday, in the Town of Pembroke. He was released on an appearance ticket.

David B. Kenjockety, 44, of Lockport, is charged with DWI and driving with a BAC of .08 or greater. Kenjockety was stopped by a trooper at 8:50 p.m., Aug. 13, in the Town of Darien. He was released on an appearance ticket.

Deborah M. Kreienberg, 62, of Pittsford, is charged with felony DWI and driving with a BAC of .08 or greater. Kreienberg was stopped by a trooper at 2:19 p.m., Aug. 13, in the Town of Bergen. She was released on an appearance ticket.