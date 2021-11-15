Law and Order: Man accused of assaulting in attack on North Lyon Street, Batavia

Eric A. Spikes, 44, no permanent address, is charged with assault 2nd, two counts of burglary 2nd, menacing 3rd, and endangering the welfare of a child. Spikes is accused of physically attacking and injuring another person during an incident on Aug. 26 at 12:17 a.m. on North Lyon Street, Batavia, where multiple children were present. He was arrested on a warrant. He was arraigned in City Court and jailed without bail.

Katherine Jessica Vail, 29, of Griswold Road, Bergen, is charged with DWI, driving with a BAC of .08 or greater, and reckless endangerment 2nd. Vail is accused of driving drunk and striking a pedestrian and his dog at 6:11 p.m., Saturday, on South Lake Road, Bergen. VAil was released on an appearance ticket.

Jeffery Michael Johnson, 33, of Lake Street, Le Roy, is charged with DWI Drugs and driving left of the pavement markings. Johnson was stopped at 3:46 a.m., Saturday, on Main Road, Stafford, by Deputy David Moore. He was released on an appearance ticket.

Jonathan Micahel Reed, 28, of Lake Street Road, Le Roy, is charged with two counts of sex offender failure to report a change of address/status within 10 days. Reed is accused of failure to register a new internet service provider and account within 10 days. He was arraigned in Town of Le Roy Court and jailed without bail.

Aaron Michael Reagan Hatt, 25, of Federal Drive, Batavia, is charged with driving while impaired by drugs, DWI, driving without a license, and failure to signal. Hatt was stopped at 2:13 a.m, Sept. 19, on Wortendyke Road, Batavia, by Deputy Morgan Ewert. Hatt was released on an appearance ticket.

Zachary James Chittenden, 34, of Boyce Road, Pembroke, is charged with DWI, driving with a BAC of .08 or greater, and no or inadequate plate lamps. Chittenden was stopped at 2:38 a.m., Sunday, on Hartshorn Road, Batavia, by Deputy Zachary Hoy.

Philip M. Escobar, 32, of Kirvin, Texas, was arrested on a bench warrant for alleged failure to appear in Batavia City Court. He was arraigned in City Court and released on his own recognizance.

Mark B. Havens, 59, of Batavia, is charged with criminal mischief 3rd, assault 3rd, and grand larceny 4th. Havens is accused of striking another person in the face causing injury and taking the person's mobile phone, and damaging a computer during an incident reported at 3:40 p.m., Nov. 7, at an address on Liberty Street, Batavia. Havens was arraigned in City Court and released on his own recognizance.

Jason L. Johnson, 39, of Batavia, is charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance 7th. Johnson was reportedly involved in a physical altercation with another person at a business on East Main Street at 11:58 p.m., Nov. 5, and when police identified Johnson, they arrested him on charges from an unrelated incident. He was allegedly found in possession of crack cocaine and a broken crack pipe in his jean pocket.

Jaequele M. Tomlin, 26, of Batavia, is charged with criminal mischief 3rd. Tomlin is accused of damaging property on Watson Street during an incident reported at 10:24 a.m., Nov. 4. She was arraigned in City Court and released on her own recognizance.

Paul A. Inostroza, 30, of Batavia, is accused of criminal obstruction of breathing or blood circulation, reckless endangerment 2nd, attempted assault 2nd, and harassment 2nd. Inostroza allegedly attacked another person at 12:50 a.m., Sept. 5, at a location on East Main Street, Batavia. He was arraigned in City Court and released under supervision.

Erik Pokornowski, 30, of Byron, is charged with DWI, driving with a BAC of .08, failure to stop at a stop sign, and moving from lane unsafely. Pokornowski was stopped at 1 a.m., Oct. 30 on East Main Street, Batavia, by a Batavia police officer. He was released on an appearance ticket.

Gilberto N. Natal, 33, of Batavia, is charged with harassment 2nd. Natal allegedly grabbed another person during an argument and threw the person to the ground in an incident reported at 3:45 p.m., Oct. 27, on South Lyon Street, Batavia. Natal was arraigned in City Court and released on his own recognizance.

Timothy M. Henry, 26, of Le Roy, is charged with petit larceny. Henry is accused of stealing $74.54 in merchandise from the Walmart in Warsaw. He was arrested by State Police and released on an appearance ticket.

Michael P. Jansma, 32, of Attica, is charged with DWI and driving with a BAC of .08 or greater. Jansma was stopped by State Police at 9:45 p.m., Saturday, in the Town of Pembroke. He was released on an appearance ticket.

Crystal S. Duncan, 36, of Batavia, is charged with DWI and driving with a BAC of .08 or greater. Duncan was stopped by State Police at 10:26 p.m., Friday, in the Town of Batavia. Duncan was released on an appearance ticket.

Allyson P. Lawrence, 27, of Batavia, is charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance 7th. Lawrence was arrested by State Police in the Town of Batavia, at 4:48 p.m., Nov. 7. She was released on an appearance ticket. No further details released.

Valarie L. Mancini, 64, of Shortsville, is charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance 7th and driving while impaired by drugs. Mancini was stopped at 6:15 a.m., Nov. 10, by State Police, in the City of Batavia.

A 15-year-old resident of Batavia is charged with criminal mischief 3rd. The youth was arrested by State Police in connection with an incident reported at 10:50 p.m., July 24.