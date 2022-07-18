Law and Order: Man accused of sex abuse in Batavia

Johnny Gene Jenison, 51, of Federal Drive, Batavia, is charged with sexual abuse 1st and forcible touching. Jenison is accused of sexual offenses at the Fairbridge Inn on Federal Drive at 2 p.m., Aug. 10, 2021. He was arraigned in Town of Batavia Court on July 12 and ordered held on $5,000 bail. An order of protection was issued.

Benjamin Donald Seekins, 33, of 37 Woodrow Road, Batavia, is charged with DWI and speeding. Seekins was stopped at 1:45 a.m., July 12, on West Main Street Road, Batavia, by Deputy Morgan Ewert. He was released on appearance tickets.

Stacy Lynn Patterson, 35, of East Main Street, Le Roy, is charged with petit larceny. Patterson is accused of stealing groceries from Walmart in Batavia at 8:23 p.m., July 17. She was issued an appearance ticket.

Andres Artega, 24, of Harvester Avenue, Batavia, is charged with felony DWI and aggravated unlicensed operation. Artega was stopped by Le Roy Patrol Officer Zachary Klafehn at 2:35 a.m., July 17, on Bank Street, Le Roy. He was issued appearance tickets and released to a third party.