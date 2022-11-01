Law and Order: Man accused of stealing vehicle, fleeing from police

Shawn Wisniewski

Shawn R. Wisniewski, 33, no permanent address, is charged with grand larceny 3rd, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, and burglary 3rd. At 7:29 a.m. on Oct. 25, police received a report of a suspicious person in a parking lot on Bank Street. A male was reportedly trying to get into vehicles. A short time later, police received a report of a vehicle being stolen from the parking lot. A vehicle matching the description of the stolen vehicle was spotted traveling westbound on West Main Street in the area of Denny's. The vehicle failed to stop for patrols. After the pursuit was terminated, the vehicle was located in East Pembroke along with a suspect, who was identified as Wisniewski. Through an investigation, officers came to believe that Wisniewski also broke into an office on Washington Avenue prior to the stolen vehicle report. He was arraigned in City Court and ordered held on $25,000 bail, $50,000 bond, or $100,000 partially secured bond.

Ronnie Kevin Johnson, 52, of Federal Drive, Batavia, is charged with rape 1st (forcible compulsion), unlawful imprisonment 2nd, menacing 2nd, criminal obstruction of breathing or blood circulation, criminal possession of a controlled substance 3rd, and criminal possession of a controlled substance 4th. Johnson was arrested by the Sheriff's Office on an arrest warrant on Oct. 27. He was charged following an investigation by Deputy Zach Hoy, Deputy Aaron Blaankberg, Investigator Chad Minuto, and Investigator Ryan Delong. The Sheriff's Office release states the date and time of the alleged incident is 6:28 p.m., Oct. 27 and the location as Park Road. Johnson was arraigned in Town of Batavia Court and ordered held without bail.

John Sumlin III, 43, of Batavia, is charged with harassment 2nd and criminal possession of a controlled substance 7th. Sumlin is accused of striking a woman in the neck during an argument at 1:46 a.m., Oct. 23, at a location on West Main Street, Batavia. Sumlin was arraigned in City Court and released on his own recognizance.

John Sumlin III, 43, of West Main Street, Batavia, is charged with burglary 1st, criminal contempt 1st, criminal mischief 1st, assault 3rd, and menacing 2nd. Sumlin is accused of unlawfully entering a residence on West Main Street at 5:36 a.m. on Oct. 23. While in the residence, he allegedly held a knife to the neck of a woman and threatened to kill her and her children. He then allegedly broke the television. He was arraigned in Town of Batavia Court and ordered held without bail.

Linda L. Betties, 59, of Batavia, is charged with trespass. Betties is accused of trespassing on property at 10:25 a.m. on Oct. 24 that she had been barred from on Cherry Street, Batavia. She was issued an appearance ticket.

Brian M. Raphael, 34, of Batavia, is charged with failure to appear. Raphael was arrested on two warrants for alleged failure to appear on an appearance ticket. Raphael was arraigned in City Court and ordered held on $5,000 bail, $10,000 bond, or $25,000 partially secured bond.

James A. Colantonio, 53, of Batavia, is charged with harassment 2nd. Colantonio was arrested following an argument with a co-worker reported at 2 p.m. on Oct. 23 at a location on West Main Street, Batavia. He was issued an appearance ticket.

Kyle J. Schroeder, 25, of Batavia, is charged with criminal mischief 4th. Schroeder is accused of damaging property at a business on Jackson Street, Batavia, at 12:20 a.m. on Oct. 1. Schroeder was arraigned in City Court and released under supervision.

Isaiah L. Poole, 22, of Albion, is charged with criminal contempt 2nd. Poole was arrested on a warrant, arraigned and ordered held on bail.

Johnnie M. Waston, 39, of Batavia, is charged with criminal mischief 3rd. Waston is accused of damaging the property of another person on North Spruce Street at 8:13 a.m. on July 21. He was arraigned in City Court on Oct. 21 and ordered to reappear on Nov. 10. Watson was also arrested on a warrant for alleged failure to appear on a prior charge.

Joseph T. Martino, 30, no permanent address, is charged with burglary 3rd and grand larceny 4th. Martino is accused of entering a business with the intent of committing a crime on East Main Street at 6:58 a.m. on Oct. 9 and then stealing merchandise worth more than $1,000. Martino was arraigned in City Court and jailed on $5,000 bail, $10,000 bond, or $20,000 partially secured bond.

Lance Marquette Mercado, Sr., 32, of Vine Street, Batavia, is charged with aggravated harassment 2nd. Mercardo is accused of repeatedly calling another person, threatening physical harm, and causing the victim to fear for his or her safety. The incident was reported at 5:38 p.m. on Oct. 29. Mercado was arraigned in Town of Batavia Court and ordered to return at a later date. Mercado is also charged with criminal possession of a weapon. Mercardo was arrested by Deputy Zachary Hoy following a report on Oct. 29 at 6:44 p.m. at a location on Dodgeson Road, Alexander. Mercado was located at another location, roadside, on Dodgeson Road and interviewed. He was allegedly found in possession of knife knuckles.

Rebecca Lee Gugel, 38, of Route 5, Batavia, is charged with criminal trespass 2nd. Gugel is accused of knowingly entering a residence with no right to do so on East Bethany Le Roy Road, Bethany, on Oct. 22 at 11:25 a.m. She was issued an appearance ticket.

Nickolas Adam Figlow, 20, of Oak Street, Batavia, is charged with criminal mischief 4th and harassment 2nd. Figlow is accused of damaging a victim's vehicle and of following the victim to Walmart on Oct. 27 at 10:30 p.m. Figlow was arraigned in Town of Batavia Court and ordered to return on Nov. 15.

James M. Dimatteo, 42, of Barre, is charged with DWI. Dimatteo was stopped at 9:58 a.m. on Oct. 28 by State Police in the Town of Elba. Dimatteo was released to a third party.