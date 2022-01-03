Law and Order: Man arrested on Thorpe for allegedly giving police fake name

Daquan J. Butler, 25, of Liberty, is charged with criminal impersonation 2nd. Butler allegedly lied to police about his identity while officers were investigating a disturbance on Thorpe Street, Batavia, at 11:50 p.m., Dec. 25. Butler was also wanted on a warrant. He was released on an appearance ticket.

Daniel P. Hinca, 26, of Ft. Meyers, Fla., is charged with felony DWI, driving with a BAC of .18 or greater, and failure to use designated lane. Hinca was stopped by a Batavia PD patrol at 1:32 a.m., Dec. 24, on East Main Street, Batavia. He was issued an appearance ticket.

Nicholas P. Knouse, 18, of Attica, is charged with criminal contempt 2nd. Knouse was allegedly found in possession of a rifle in violation of an order of protection at 3:07 p.m., Dec. 20. He was issued an appearance ticket.

Paul A. Inostroza, 31, of Rochester, is charged with criminal contempt 2nd and aggravated harassment 2nd. Inostroza is accused of violating an order of protection following an incident on Dec. 11 and of leaving threatening voice mails. He was arrested at City Court on Dec. 23 and issued an appearance ticket.

Marvin K. Barber, Jr., 36, of Batavia, is charged with disorderly conduct. Barber was allegedly involved in a fight inside a business in Batavia on Nov. 25 at 11:30 a.m. He was arrested on Dec. 23 and issued an appearance ticket.

Eric J. McGill, 38, of Batavia, is charged with disorderly conduct. McGill is accused of being involved in a fight inside a Batavia business on Nov. 25. He was arrested on Dec. 21 and issued an appearance ticket.

Richard G. Hafford, 43, of Batavia, is charged with criminal mischief 4th and harassment 2nd. Hafford was allegedly involved in a fight at a location on East Main Street, Batavia, at 2:21 a.m., Nov. 12. He was arrested on Dec. 23 and issued an appearance ticket.

Timmy L. Taylor, 47, of Batavia, is charged with petit larceny, grand larceny 4th, and aggravated unlicensed operation. Taylor is accused of stealing a mobile phone and a vehicle from a person and then operating that vehicle on a revoked license. Taylor was issued an appearance ticket.

Michael J. Robbins, 62, of West Main Street, Batavia, is charged with petit larceny. Robbins is accused of stealing $83.13 in merchandise from Walmart at 7:35 p.m., Dec. 30. He was issued an appearance ticket.

Joseph Owen Hutt, 32, of Donlin Drive, Rochester, is charged with DWI and speeding. Hutt was stopped at 7:22 p.m., Dec. 29, on Route 33, Byron, by Sgt. Mathew Clor. He was issued traffic tickets.

Lisa M. Grasby, 50, of Le Roy, is charged with petit larceny. Grasby was arrested by State Police in connection with an incident reported at 10:12 a.m., Dec. 24, in the Town of Batavia. She was issued an appearance ticket. No further details were released.