Law and Order: Man charged with DWI following report of disturbance in Elba

Cardenas Modesto Otoniel Domingo, 29, of Pearl Street, Batavia, is charged with DWI and driving with a BAC of .08 or greater. Domingo was stopped on Nov. 24 at 11:47 p.m. on Pearl Street in Batavia by Deputy James Stack as part of an investigation into a disturbance reported earlier in Elba. Domingo was issued an appearance ticket.

Tara Lyn Hall-Dilaura, 44, of West Main Street, Batavia, is charged with two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance 7th, tampering with physical evidence, and insufficient turn signal. Hall-Dilaura was stopped on Nov. 24 at 9:05 p.m. on Clinton Street Road, Batavia, by Deputy Mason Schultz. Hall-Dilaura is accused of hiding a controlled substance on her person while deputies conducted a traffic stop. She was processed at the Genesee County Jail and released on an appearance ticket.

Brian t. Stachewicz, 27, of Batavia, is charged with criminal possession of a weapon 3rd and DWI. Stachewicz was stopped by State Police on Nov. 25 at 10:03 p.m. in the Town of Barre. He was allegedly found in possession of an illegal rifle. He was released on an appearance ticket. No other details released.

Allyson P. Lawrence, 28, of Batavia, is charged with bail jumping 3rd. Lawrence was arrested by State Police on Nov 26 at 12:50 a.m. in the Town of Batavia. She was released to a third party. No further details released.

Nicholas S. Goodell, 25, of Le Roy, is charged with petit larceny. Goodell is accused of stealing in the Town of Batavia (location not released) on Nov. 22 at 2:41 p.m. and was arrested by State Police. He was released on an appearance ticket.