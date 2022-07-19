Law and Order: Motorcycle rider involved in accident charged with DWI

Scott Francis McColl, 51, of Black Street Road, Pavilion, is charged with Felony DWI (alcohol or drugs), moving from lane unsafely, and operating an unregistered motorcycle. McColl was reportedly involved in a single-vehicle motorcycle accident at 8:56 p.m., July 14, on Summit Street Road Pavilion. McColl was arrested by Deputy Zachary Hoy following the accident and released on appearance tickets.

Ryan Austin Maxwell, 19, of Pratt Road, Batavia, is charged with harassment 2nd. Maxwell is accused of harassment 2nd at 1:11 p.m., July 18. No details were released on his alleged actions. He was arrested by Deputy Carlos Ortiz Speed and issued an appearance ticket.