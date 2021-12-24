Law and Order: Pair located at Batavia hotel accused of dealing drugs

Marcella Greene Chelsea Mutter

Marcella F. Greene, 37, of Fernwood Park, Rochester, and Chelsea M. Mutter, 28, of Miller Avenue, Batavia, are both charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance 3rd and criminal possession of a controlled substance 4th.

Greene and Mutter were arrested by members of the Local Drug Task Force after local law enforcement responded a call at Quality Inn and Suites, 8250 Park Road, about an attempt to locate a warrant subject.

Upon investigation, Greene and Mutter were allegedly found in possession of crack cocaine. They were taken into custody without incident and also arrested on multiple outstanding warrants.

The duo was arraigned in Town of Batavia Court. Greene was released under supervision of Genesee Justice. Mutter was released on her own recognizance.

Batavia PD assisted in the investigation.

Brian Thomas Durett, 31, of Mount Vernon, Rochester, is charged with DWI, driving with a BAC of .08 or greater, moving from lane unsafely, and speed not reasonable and prudent. Durett was charged following an investigation by Deputy Moore of a report at 12:39 a.m., Dec. 24, into a report of a vehicle in a ditch on I-490 in Le Roy. He was released on an appearance ticket.