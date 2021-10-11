Law and Order: Recently released sex offender accused of rape

Jon Magliocco

Jon T. Magliocco, 44, of Batavia, is charged with rape 3rd, criminal sexual act 3rd, and criminal sexual act 1st. Magliocco was released from prison on Aug. 2nd as a Level 3 sex offender. On Aug. 16, two people reported being raped by Magliocco. The first incident allegedly occurred sometime between Aug. 10 and 11 at a residence on Mill Street. The second incident allegedly occurred between Aug. 14 and 15 at the same location. Magliocco was arrested after an investigation by Det. Jason Ivison and Officer Jason Waldron. Magliocco is being held at the Genesee County Jail.

William A. Nichols, Jr., 28, of Medina, was arrested by Medina PD and turned over to Batavia PD on a warrant for alleged failure to appear in court as directed. He was arraigned in City Court. His current status was not released.

Michael J. Robbins, 61, of Batavia, is charged with grand larceny 4th and conspiracy 5th. Robbins is accused of stealing property from a business on East Main Street, Batavia, on July 31. He was issued an appearance ticket.

Earnest J. Reese, 74, of Batavia, is charged with DWI, driving with a BAC of .08 or greater, and moving from lane unsafely. Reese was stopped at 9:24 p.m., Saturday, on Bank Street in Batavia by Officer Peter Post. Reese's vehicle allegedly struck a parked car. Reese was issued an appearance ticket.

Cassandra F. Smith, 35, of York, was arrested on a warrant. Smith allegedly failed to appear in court on charges related to thefts from a cemetery on Harvester Avenue on Aug. 16. Smith was processed at the jail and released.

A 16-year-old was arrested on a charge of harassment 2nd. The youth is accused of pushing and punching another juvenile during a fit. The youth was issued an appearance ticket.

Aaron J. McFollins, 42, of Batavia, is charged with DWI and driving with a BAC of .08 or greater. McFollins was stopped by a Batavia PD officer on Sept. 16 on East Main Street, Batavia. He was issued an appearance ticket.

Leslie R. Parris, 38, of Batavia, is charged with DWI and driving with a BAC of .18 or greater. Parris was stopped at 4:53 a.m., Sept. 19, on Dellinger Avenue by a Batavia police officer. Parris was issued an appearance ticket.

Adele J. Feeley, 20, of Le Roy, is charged with DWI, driving with a BAC of .08 or greater, an open container, and speeding. Feeley was stopped at 10:46 p.m., Sept. 24, on West Main Street, Batavia, by a Batavia police officer. She was issued an appearance ticket.

Stephanie L. Coley, 39, of Brockport, is charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance 7th. At 1:58 a.m., Sept. 24, a Batavia police officer reportedly found Coley sleeping in the driver's seat of her vehicle at a location on Oak Street. She was allegedly found in possession of a crack pipe and several small bags containing an unknown white powder. She was released on an appearance ticket.

Mandy L. Miller, 41, of Batavia, is charged with arson 2nd and criminal mischief. Miller is accused of setting fire to a carpet and a door at a residence on North Spruce Street on Sept. 25 during a dispute. She was issued an appearance ticket.

Jeremy G. Ives, 46, of Batavia, is charged with criminal mischief 3rd. Ives is accused of damaging a residence on Highland Park, Batavia, on Sept. 26. He as issued an appearance ticket.

Kimberly J. Pol, 33, of Batavia, is charged with DWI, driving with a BAC of .08 or greater, and failure to use a turn signal. Pol was stopped at 10:12 p.m., Sept. 26, in Batavia by a Batavia police officer. Pol was issued an appearance ticket.

Christopher C. Taylor, 21, of Batavia, is charged with criminal contempt 2nd. Taylor allegedly made threats to burn down a house in violation of an order of protection. He was arraigned in City Court and released under supervision of Genesee Justice.

Myron D. Dupler, 74, of Batavia, is charged with public lewdness. Dupler is accused of masturbating with his penis out of his pants while at the corner of State Street and Washington Avenue at 8:12 a.m., Sept. 27. He was issued an appearance ticket.

Rae C. Cook, 32, of Batavia, is charged with assault 2nd and criminal possession of a weapon. Cook is accused of stepping another person in the neck with a knife during an argument at 10:28 p.m., Oct. 2, at a location on Fisher Park, Batavia. Cook was arraigned in City Court and ordered held on $5,000 cash bail or $10,000 bond.

Marcos Velazquez, 18, of Batavia, is charged with criminal mischief 3rd. Valazquez allegedly smashed out several windows of a vehicle on Wood Street at 2:11 p.m., Sunday. He was issued an appearance ticket.

Jessica B. Eschenlauer, 32, of Batavia, is charged with harassment 2nd. Eschenlauer is accused of striking a person with a wooden kitchen spoon during an argument at a residence on Eleanor Place at 9:30 p.m., Monday. She was issued an appearance ticket.

Jery Riley III, 43, of Batavia, is charged with criminal mischief 4th. Riley allegedly damaged a door inside a residence on Manhattan Avenue during an argument at 4:19 p.m., Monday. He was released on his own recognizance.

A 17-year-old is charged with harassment 2nd. The youth allegedly threatened another person with physical harm during an argument on Wednesday at a location on Hutchins Place, Batavia. He was released on his own recognizance.

James Lee Thomas, Jr., 47, of Main Road, Stafford, is charged with endangering the welfare of an incompetent person. Thomas allegedly struck a mentally disabled minor multiple times causing pain. He was arraigned in Stafford Town Court and released on his own recognizance.

Daniel Jonathan Eastridge, 26, of Woodstock Gardens Apartments, Batavia, is charged with felony DWI, felony driving with a BAC of .08 or greater, speeding, moving from lane unsafely, and driving left of pavement markings. Eastridge was stopped at 6:03 p.m., Saturday, on Telephone Road, Pavilion, by Deputy Jordan Alejandro. He was issued an appearance ticket.

Jayson Lee Chamberlain, 37, of Pratt Road, Batavia, is charged with burglary 3rd and petit larceny. Chamberlain is accused of stealing property from a barn on Fisher Road, Oakfield, at 10:55 p.m., Oct. 7. He was arraigned in Oakfield Town Park and released on his own recognizance.

Jessica J. Stocum, 44, of Batavia, is charged with assault, endangering an incompetent person, endangering an adult, criminal possession of a weapon. Stocum was arrested by State Police in connection with an incident reported at 3:19 a.m., Sunday, in the Town of Batavia. She was ordered held on $10,000 bail. No further details released.

Cynthia M. Stewart, 40, of Batavia, is charged with petit larceny. Stewart was arrested by State Police in connection with a theft reported at 1:41 p.m., Oct., in the Town of Batavia. She was issued an appearance ticket. No further details released.

Matthew J. Zon, 40, of South Byron, is charged with criminal obstruction of breathing, criminal mischief 4th, and criminal contempt 1st. Zon was arrested by State Police in connection with an incident reported at 5:24 p.m., Oct. 4, in the Town of Byron. He was ordered held on bail. No further details released.