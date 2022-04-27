Law and Order: Rochester man accused of being a drug dealer following traffic stop in Batavia

Garlyn Maurice Gause, 42, of Brookhaven Terrace, Rochester, is charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance 3rd, tampering with physical evidence, aggravated unlicensed operation 3rd, and insufficient turn signal. Gause was stopped for an alleged traffic violation at 10:20 p.m., April 24, on Swan Street, Batavia, but Deputy Nicholas Charmoun. Deputy James Stack and K-9 "Rayzor" responded to the stop. Rayzor reportedly alerted on the vehicle. Upon a search of the vehicle, the deputies allegedly located narcotics in the vehicle. Gause is accused of possession of narcotics with the intent to sell the drugs. Gause is accused of attempting to conceal evidence after he was in custody. He was arraigned in City Court and ordered held without bail.

Lourdes M. Castaneda, 33, of Le Roy, is charged with DWI. Castaneda was stopped by State Police on Transit Road, Lancaster, and troopers reportedly determined that she exhibit signs of impairment. Castaneda is accused of failing a field sobriety test. She was processed at SP Clarence where she allegedly registered at .13 BAC on a breath test. She was released on an appearance ticket.