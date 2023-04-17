Law and Order: Rochester man accused of dealing crack in Batavia

Tylee Gaines

Tylee D. "Love" Gaines, 44, of Summerville Drive, Rochester, is charged with two counts of criminal sale of a controlled substance 3rd, three counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance 3rd, and one count of criminal possession of a controlled substance 7th. Gaines was arrested on a warrant stemming from a sealed Grand Jury indictment. The charges were sought by members of the Local Drug Task Force following an investigation into the sale of crack cocaine in the City of Batavia. Gaines is accused of selling crack cocaine to agents of the task force while in the City of Batavia. He was allegedly found in possession of 14 bags of crack cocaine, leading to additional charges not contained in the original indictment. Gaines was arraigned in County Court and released under supervision.

Raymond Amaro

Raymond Amaro, 36, of East Main Street, Batavia, is charged with robbery 3rd, assault 2nd, grand larceny 4th, reckless endangerment 2nd, and leaving the scene of a personal injury accident. Amaro is accused of stealing car keys from a victim by force at a location on East Avenue and then striking that person with the vehicle while fleeing the scene on April 4 at an unspecified time. Amaro was arraigned in City Court and held on bail.

Andrew William Taylor, 35, of West Main Street, Batavia, is charged with arson 4th, reckless endangerment 2nd, and criminal mischief 4th. Taylor was arrested by Deputy Jenna Ferrando. The Sheriff's Office released no information on the incident that led to the arrest of Taylor other than the incident was reported at 7:34 a.m., April 2, at a location on West Main Street, Batavia. Taylor was released on an appearance ticket.

Anthony Freeman Armstrong, Jr., 34, of Calmlake Circle, Rochester, is charged with possession of prison contraband. Armstrong is accused of possessing contraband inside the Genesee County Jail at 10:35 p.m. on April 7. The Sheriff's Office did not release further information about the circumstances of Armstrong's arrest. Armstrong was issued an appearance ticket. Armstrong is also charged with criminal mischief 4th. Armstong is accused of ripping a hot/cold compress rendering it useless while inside the Genesee County Jail on April 12 and 8:30 a.m.

David Edward Brege, 36, of West Center Street, Ridgeway, is charged with promoting prison contraband 2nd and petit larceny. Brege is accused of stealing a $10 bill from another inmate at 4 p.m. on April 5 while in the temporary hold cell/booking area of the Genesee County Jail. He was allegedly found in possession of a $10 bill inside a secure holding area of the jail. Brege was issued an appearance ticket.

Robert L. Drennen Sr., 41, of Holley Street, Brockport, is charged with grand larceny 4th. Drennen is accused of stealing a debit card on March 30 and withdrawing money from the victim's bank account without permission. Drennen was arraigned in City Court and released on his own recognizance.

Leonard E. Aguayo, 36, of Cross Street, Rochester, is charged with criminal trespass 2nd and resisting arrest. Officer Sam Freeman reportedly tried to arrest Aguayo on a warrant on March 30. Aguayo allegedly resisted arrest. The warrant was the result of an investigation into a prior incident on South Main Street, Batavia. He was arraigned in City Court. Release status not reported.

Cody J. Nichols, 38, of North Street, Caledonia, is charged with petit larceny. Nichols is accused of stealing $300 in merchandise from a supermarket (the name of the market was not released). Nichols was issued an appearance ticket.

Samantha L. Tate, 30, of Federal Drive, Batavia, is charged with improper turn and DWI/drugs. Tate was stopped at an unspecified time on March 31 on Ellicott Avenue by Officer Sam Freeman. Tate was issued an appearance ticket.

Rickie L. Pitts, 56, of Prospect Avenue, Medina, is charged with DWI, aggravated unlicensed operation 1st, and no/inadequate headlamps. Pitts was stopped at an unspecified time on April 2 on Main Street at Jefferson Avenue by Officer Adam Tucker. His release status was not provided.

Joshua Edward Szumigala, 27, of Orchard Park Road, Oakfield, is charged with DWI, drinking alcohol or using cannabis in a motor vehicle, driving left of pavement markings, and moving from lane unsafely. Szumigala was stopped at 5:42 p.m. on April 1 on Batavia Oakfield Townline Road by Deputy Jacob Kipler. Szumigala was arraigned in Centralized Arraignment Court. His release status was not provided.

Rosemary Renee Waters, 37, no permanent address, is charged with petit larceny. Waters is accused of stealing merchandise from an undisclosed store on Veterans Memorial Drive at 9:28 on April 7.

Justin Ryan Nadrowski, 31, of Pratt Road, Batavia, is charged with unlawful surveillance 2nd. Pratt is accused of hiding a camera inside the bedroom of another person at a location on Pratt Road. Nadrowski was jailed pending his arraignment.

Joshua M. Ruffin, 27, of Burrows Street, Rochester, is charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance 7th. Ruffin was arrested by Deputy Trevor Sherwood. The Sheriff's Office did not release details on the circumstances of his arrest. He was arrested on Main Street, Batavia, at 10:19 p.m. on March 19. He was arraigned in City Court and released.

Ivette Amanda Dejesus, 21, of West Colvin Street, Syracuse, is charged with petit larceny. Dejesus is accused of stealing merchandise, along with two other women, from the Old Navy store in Batavia. Dejesus was processed at the Genesee County Jail and released on an appearance ticket.

Jennifer Sandra Lee, 39, of Therston Road, Rochester, is charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance 7th and promoting prison contraband 1st. Lee is accused of possessing a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia while inside the Genesee County Jail on April 11 at 4:54 p.m. Lee was held pending arraignment.

Allison Ann Forsha, 31, of Nunda, is charged with two counts of petit larceny. Forsha is accused of shoplifting on April 11 from Dick's Sporting Goods and Target in Batavia. Forsha was issued an appearance ticket.

Chase P. Ackerson, 24, of Henrietta, is charged with DWI and driving with a BAC of .08 or greater. Ackerson was stopped by State Police at 9:29 p.m. on April 15 in the Town of Le Roy. He was issued an appearance ticket.

Palen Cordell, 19, of Le Roy, is charged with grand larceny 3rd. Cordell was arrested by State Police in connection with an incident reported at 11:15 a.m. on April 11 in the Town of Batavia. Cordell was also charged with criminal possession of stolen property 5th for an incident reported at 6:10 p.m. on April 14 in the Village of Le Roy. The State Police did not release details on either incident. Cordell was released on his own recognizance.