Law and Order: Rochester man accused of evading checkpoint, popped for alleged DWI

Daniel Joseph Davis, 55, of Hollymount Road, Rochester, is charged with DWI, driving with a BAC of .08 or greater, reckless endangerment, improper passing, failure to obey traffic control devices, failure to obey police officer, speed not reasonable and prudent for conditions, and moving from lane unsafely. It's alleged that Davis tried to avoid a traffic safety checkpoint by leaving his lane of travel and proceeding into the oncoming traffic lane nearly striking law enforcement officers and then fleeing the checkpoint before being stopped by a patrol vehicle a short distance from the checkpoint on Clinton Street Road, Stafford. Davis was arraigned in Town of Stafford Court and released on his own recognizance.

Katie Lee Winnie, 27, of Martin Road, Akron, is charged with driving while impaired by drugs and criminal possession of a controlled substance 7th. Winnie was located at 3:06 a.m., July 8, on South Lake Road, Bergen, by Deputy David Moore, after the Sheriff's Office received a complaint of a woman slumped over the wheel of a vehicle parked at a convenience store. Winnie was arrested this week after the office received the results of a lab test. She was released on an appearance ticket.