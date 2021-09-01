Law and Order: Rochester man accused of finding and pawning lost mobile phone

Jomaine D. Johnson, 38, of Lozier Street, Rochester, is charged with grand larceny 4th. Johnson is accused of finding and keeping a Samsun Galaxy S20 smartphone at Batavia Downs on July 8. He allegedly pawned the phone the next day in Gates. He was issued an appearance ticket.

Delton Barrington Paul, 29, of Alleghany Road, Darien, is charged with petit larceny. Paul is accused of stealing merchandise from Walmart in Batavia at 10:19 p.m, Tuesday. He was released on an appearance ticket.

Lamar Torrain Gaynor, 23, of Alleghany Road, Darien, is charged with petit larceny. Gaynor is accused of stealing merchandise from Walmart in Batavia at 10:19 p.m, Tuesday. He was released on an appearance ticket.