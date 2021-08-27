Law and Order: Rochester parolee charged in violent incident in Le Roy

Randy Dumbelton

Randy J. Dumbleton Jr., 38, of Rochester, is charged with felony attempted assault 1st, assault 2nd, criminal possession of a weapon 3rd, and obstructing governmental administration. Dumbleton is accused of being involved in an incident on Lake Street, Le Roy, on July 22. On that date, Le Roy police officers were dispatched to a reported stabbing. Upon arrival, police located a female victim who had been stabbed twice in the arm with a pointed weapon and suffered a glancing scrape in the abdominal area. During the investigation, Dumbleton was identified as the alleged suspect and was located nearby and taken into custody after trying to hide in a nearby wooded area. Dumbleton was arraigned in Le Roy Town Court and ordered held in lieu of bail. Dumbleton was also referred to the NYS Division of Parole for an alleged parole violation.

Antonio Santiago, Jr., 43, of Ferndale Crescent, Rochester, is charged with harassment 2nd. Santiago allegedly punched and pushed a companion while at Darien Lake Theme Park at 5:55 p.m., Aug. 24. He was arraigned in Town of Pembroke Court and released.