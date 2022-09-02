Law and Order: Rochester resident accused of fleeing from deputies in Bergen

Anthony Louis Liberi, 50, of Burrow Street, Rochester, is charged with unlawful fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle 3rd, reckless endangerment 2nd, obstructing governmental administration 2nd, reckless driving, and failure right of way to an emergency vehicle. Liberi is accused of fleeing from deputies attempting to make a traffic stop at 12:33 a.m., Aug. 27, on Buffalo Road in Bergen. The pursuit ended when Liberi's vehicle struck a median and his vehicle become disabled in the Town of Gates. Gates PD assisted in the pursuit. He was arrested by Deputy David Moore and Deputy Nicholas Chamoun.

Thea Mauritia Irons, 29, of Oak Street, Batavia, is charged with petit larceny. Irons is accused of shoplifting at Walmart on Aug. 29 at 5:02 p.m. and was arrested by Deputy Zachary Hoy. She was released on an appearance ticket.

Donald S. Lewandowski, 44, of Pembroke, is charged with DWI. Lewandowski was stopped by State Police on Main Road, Newstead, on Aug. 23. According to State Police, Lewandowski failed a field sobriety test. He was processed at SP Clarence following his arrest where he allegedly refused a chemical test. He was released on an appearance ticket.

Stanley F. Piasecki, 61, of Alexander, is charged with DWI. Piasecki was stopped at DWI checkpoint on Broadway in the Village of Alden. State Police say he failed a field sobriety test. He was arrested and transported to SP Clarence for processing where he allegedly recorded a .11 BAC. He was released on an appearance ticket.

Alfred A Wasielewski, 63, of Pembroke, is charged with DWI and refusal to submit to a breath test. Wasielewski was stopped at a DWI checkpoint on Aug. 25 on Route 33 in the Town of Alden. He allegedly failed a field sobriety test. He was issued an appearance ticket and released.