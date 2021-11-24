Law and Order: Rochester teen accused of throwing a hissy fit while being arrested in Batavia

Celina Andreanna Desinord, 19, of Ridge Road, Rochester, is charged with attempted criminal mischief 4th, aggravated unlicensed operation 2nd, harassment 2nd, and unlicensed operation. At 12:50 a.m., Nov. 21, Deputy Jacob Gauthier observed a vehicle running in the parking lot of the Crosby's at 5267 Clinton Street Road, Batavia, and the operator asleep in the driver's seat. Upon investigation, the driver was identified as Celina Desinord, who allegedly presented a suspended identification card when asked for a driver's license. Desinord was placed in the back of a patrol vehicle and her vehicle was searched. A deputy reportedly found suspected narcotics. The substance is being sent to a lab for testing. The deputy spoke with Desinord. She is accused of spitting on the deputy. While the deputy was completing an appearance ticket, Desinord allegedly kicked the rear passenger window as well as the divider between the front and back seat at least 71 times. She also allegedly spit several times on the divider and the window. She was issued an appearance ticket.

Justin L. Pyatt, 33, of Silver Springs, is charged with criminal possession of stolen property 4th and petit larceny. Pyatt is accused of using a stolen credit card to make purchases in the City of Batavia. He was issued an appearance ticket.

James Carl Malone, 24, of South Pearl Street, Oakfield, is charged with criminal mischief 4th. Malone is accused of taking the mobile phone of another person in order to stop that person from calling 9-1-1 during a dispute in an incident reported at 2:19 p.m., Nov. 19.