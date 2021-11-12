Law and Order: Sheriff announces pair of DWI arrests

Jameson Arland Crocker, 34, of Godfreys Pond Road, Stafford, is charged with DWI, refusal to take a breath test, failure to keep right, driving to the left on a crest grade or curve, driving left of pavement markings. Crocker was stopped at 3:01 a.m., Thursday, on Clinton Street Road, Bergen, by Sgt. Mathew Clor.

James Michael Fodge, Jr., 49, of North Lake Road, Bergen, is charged with DWI and driving with a BAC of .08 or greater. Fodge was stopped at 11:34 p.m., Thursday, on Buffalo Road in Bergen by Deputy David Moore.