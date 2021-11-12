Local Matters

November 12, 2021 - 3:44pm

Law and Order: Sheriff announces pair of DWI arrests

posted by Howard B. Owens in crime, bergen, Stafford, news.

Jameson Arland Crocker, 34, of Godfreys Pond Road, Stafford, is charged with DWI, refusal to take a breath test, failure to keep right, driving to the left on a crest grade or curve, driving left of pavement markings.  Crocker was stopped at 3:01 a.m., Thursday, on Clinton Street Road, Bergen, by Sgt. Mathew Clor.

James Michael Fodge, Jr., 49, of North Lake Road, Bergen, is charged with DWI and driving with a BAC of .08 or greater.  Fodge was stopped at 11:34 p.m., Thursday, on Buffalo Road in Bergen by Deputy David Moore.

