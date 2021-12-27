Law and Order: State Street resident accused of animal cruelty

Sarah P. Lytle, 39, of Batavia, is charged with torture/injure/failure to provide sustenance to an animal. Lytle was accused of animal cruelty after Batavia PD was asked to assist the Probation Department with a house check at 10:39 p.m., Dec. 21, on State Street. Lytle is accused of keeping a dog in a cage without adequate food or water and the cage contained the dog's own feces. She was issued an appearance ticket.

Brian Paul Demko, 44, of Montclair Avenue, Batavia, is charged with DWI, use of a vehicle without an interlock device, refusal to take breath test, driver license restriction violation, driving with motor vehicle vision obstruction. Demko was stopped at 12:36 p.m., Dec. 23, on Main Road, Stafford, by Deputy Kenneth Quackenbush.

Mathew Paul Parker, 32, of Oak Street, Batavia, is charged with criminal trespass. Parker is accused of trespassing at Walmart at 3:02 p.m., Dec. 21. He was taken to the Genesee County Jail for prints and photos and released on an appearance ticket.

Jeffrey Michael Kirkey, 50, of South Wind Court, Rochester, and Jessica Lynn Zicari, 38, of Suston Street, are each charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance. Kirkey and Zicari were arrested after Deputy Kenneth Quackenbush and Deputy Kyle Krzemien responded to Route 33 in Stafford for a report of a vehicle partially blocking the roadway. Kirkey and Zicari were allegedly found in possession of cocaine. The suspects were processed at the Genesee County Jail. Zicari was released on her own recognizance. Kirkey was turned over to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office on an outstanding felony warrant.

Robert W. Russo, 46, of Winter Park, Fla., was arrested as a fugitive from justice at 2:06 a.m., Dec. 18, by Batavia PD when he was located by an officer investigating an unrelated complaint. The warrant out of Orange County, Florida, was for an alleged assault. He was arraigned in City Court and ordered held in the Genesee County Jail.

Marcell F. Greene, 37, of Bliss, was arrested on a bench warrant. Greene allegedly failed to comply with a court-ordered program. She was arraigned in Batavia Town Court and released under supervision of Genesee Justice.

John J. Saddler, 34, of Batavia, is charged with grand larceny 4th. Saddler is accused of stealing cash from the pants pocket of another person at 11:30 a.m., Oct. 25, at a location on East Main Street, Batavia. He was issued an appearance ticket.

Jason P. Gorton, 25, of Batavia, is charged with assault with intent to cause physical injury with a weapon and criminal possession of a weapon. Gorton was arrested by State Police in connection with an incident reported at 10:51 p.m., Dec. 26, in the Town of Batavia. He was released on his own recognizance. No further information was released.

Chase E. Shultz, 31, of Batavia, is charged with criminal contempt 2nd. Schultz was arrested by State Police in connection with an incident reported at 1:45 p.m., Dec. 23, in the Town of Oakfield. Schultz was issued an appearance ticket. No further information was released.

Kaleb J. Bobzien, 23, of Lockport, is charged with criminal contempt. Bobzien was arrested by State Police in connection with an incident reported at 5 p.m., Oct. 5, in the Town of Batavia. He was ordered held in the Genesee County Jail. No further information was released.

Anthony J. Maye, 21, of Bergen, is charged with rape 3rd (inability to consent) and sexual abuse 3rd. Maye was arrested by State Police in connection with an incident reported at 12:48 p.m., Oct. 26, in the Town of Bergen. He was released on his own recognizance. No further information was released.