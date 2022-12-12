Law and Order: Suspected drug dealer accused of trying to destroy evidence during arrest

Eric Motquin

Eric R. Motquin, 40, of Batavia, is charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell, tampering with physical evidence, and obstruction of governmental administration. Motquin was arrested following a traffic stop on Dec. 3 at 3:55 p.m. on Ellicott Street, Batavia. Motquin is accused of struggling with officers and attempting to destroy narcotics. He was arraigned in City Court and ordered held on $1 bail. Motquin was also arrested on a warrant for alleged failure to appear on an unrelated matter.

Tyshon L. Taylor, 25, is charged with attempted assault 3rd. Taylor is accused of an attempted assault on Oct. 13 at 11:39 on Oak Street, Batavia. Taylor, who is being held without bail on an attempted murder charge, was ordered held on minimum bail on this charge.

Jarrod K. Fotiathis, 27, no permanent address, is charged with grand larceny 4th, petit larceny, and conspiracy. Fotiathis and another person, unidentified in by police, are accused of stealing property on Nov. 16 at 4:09 a.m. at a location on Oak Street, Batavia. Fotiathis was issued an appearance ticket.

Alicia M Lyons, 43, of Batavia, is charged with trespass. Lyons is accused of trespassing at a location on Jackson Street, Batavia on Dec. 6 at 4:22 p.m. She was released on an appearance ticket.

Harry R. Silliman, 58, no permanent address, is charged with trespass. Silliman was charged following a report of a disturbance on Maple Street, Batavia, on Dec. 6 at 11:42 p.m. He was issued an appearance ticket.

Robyn D. Scott, 65, Batavia, is charged with disorderly conduct. Scott was charged following a complaint on Dec. 6 at 7:46 a.m. of 'unreasonable noise' in the form of alarms causing an ongoing annoyance at a location on Walnut Street, Batavia. Scott was issued an appearance ticket.

Jean N. Pettit, 58, Batavia, is charged with DWI and consumption of alcohol in a motor vehicle. Pettit reportedly drove her vehicle on Dec. 5 at 6:01 p.m. and stopped at a residence on Vine Street, Batavia, and asked for assistance. A Batavia patrol officer responded and conducted a field sobriety test. Pettit was processed at Batavia PD headquarters and released on appearance tickets.

Parker Reid Davis, 29, of East Main Street, Le Roy, is charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance 7th. Davis is accused of possession of a controlled substance during a probation home visit. He was processed at the Genesee County Jail and released on an appearance ticket.

Andrew Anthony Crimes, 50, of West Main Street Road, Batavia, is charged with two counts of criminal contempt 1st. On Dec. 8 at 10:49 p.m., Crimes reportedly entered Batavia Downs in violation of an order of protection. He is also accused of sending 111 text messages from Jan. 24 to Nov. 19 to a person in violation of an order of protection. He was arraigned in Town of Batavia Court and released.

Benito Anthony Gay, 34, of Batavia, is charged with petit larceny, falsifying business records 2nd, criminal use of an access device 2nd, and unlawful possession of personal identification 3rd. Gay is accused of using another inmate's personal ID number to make phone calls.

Willie Albert Sabb, Jr., 48, of State Street, Batavia, is charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance 7th. Sabb was allegedly found in possession of cocaine during a traffic stop on Dec. 9 at 10:26 p.m. on Clinton Street Road, Stafford, by Deputy Zachary Hoy.

Michael David McCracken, 42, of Aberdeen Street, Rochester, is charged with felony DWI, aggravated unlicensed operation 1st, and failure to signal. McCracken was stopped on Dec. 10 at 1:26 a.m. on Telephone Road, Pavilion, by Sgt. Mathew Clor.

Jeanna M. Hattaway, 35, of Batavia, is charged with petit larceny. Hattaway is accused of stealing in the Town of Batavia on Dec. 6 at 4:19 p.m.. She was arrested by State Police and released on an appearance ticket. No further information released.

Carl E. Webber, 42, of Rochester, is charged with grand larceny 3rd. Webber was arrested by State Police in connection with a theft reported on July 14 at 5:37 p.m. in the Town of Batavia. He was released on an appearance ticket.