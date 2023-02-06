Law and Order: Teen accused of stealing from employer in Pembroke

Tyrone Monroe Jr., 19, of Main Street, Attica, is charged with grand larceny 4th and five counts of falsifying business records 1st. Monroe is accused of stealing money and falsifying business records to try and conceal the crime while employed at Flying-J in Pembroke. He was arrested on Jan. 31 and issued an appearance ticket.

Keilah Lynee Hart, 27, of Woodrow Avenue, Rochester, is charged with introducing prison contraband 1st and criminal possession of a controlled substance 7th. Hart is accused of possessing a controlled substance while being booked into the Genesee County Jail on an arrest warrant at 2:36 p.m. on Jan. 31. She was released on an appearance ticket.

Baillie Marie Schwab, 23, of Alexander Road, Attica, is charged with felony DWI, driving with operator's view obstructed, and speeding. Schwab was stopped on Jan. 29 at 1:55 a.m. on Oak Street, Batavia, by Deputy Jonathan Dimming. She was issued an appearance ticket and released to a third party.

Diane Marie McKay, 57, of Lightwood Lane, Rochester, is charged with DWI, driving with a BAC of .18 or greater, and inadequate lights. McKay was stopped on Feb. 5 at 2:47 a.m. on Main Road, Stafford, by Deputy Zachary Hoy. She was issued an appearance ticket.