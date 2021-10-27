Law and Order: Teen charged with trespass at GCC

Domique Sinclair Betantourt, 19, of Wilkins Street, Rochester, is charged with trespass. Betantourt is accused of being on the GCC campus after being banned from the campus following an earlier incident. She was released on an appearance ticket.

Anthony Joseph Maye, 21, of Bovee Road, Begen, is charged with DWI, driving with a BAC of .08 or higher, inadequate plate lamp, and refusal to take breath test. Maye was stopped at 3:02 a.m., Oct. 23, on Clinton Street Road, Stafford, by Sgt. Mathew Clor.