Law and Order: Trio from Rochester suspected of being in stolen vehicle, possessing drugs

James N. Johnson, 54, of Conkey Avenue, Rochester, is charged with criminal possession of stolen property, criminal possession of a controlled substance 7th, DWI, aggravated unlicensed operation 3rd, and open alcohol container; Agnes M. Baugh, 22, of Curlew Road, Rochester, is charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance 7th and criminal possession of a weapon 4th; and Maurice D. Bishop, 36, of Rauber Street, Rochester, is charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance 7th. On June 29, Sgt. Mathew Clor located a disabled black Honda Civic on Clinton Street Road, Stafford. The registration matched a vehicle reportedly stolen during a strong-arm robbery early in the morning of June 28. Deputy David Moore arrived on scene and assisted Sgt. Clor in detaining Johnson. Two crack pipes were reportedly recovered in the vehicle with drug residue in the pipes. Baugh allegedly possessed a pair of brass knuckles.

Carlos Torres, 47, of Champlain Street, Rochester, is charged with DWI-drugs, criminal possession of a controlled substance 7th, and unlicensed operator. Torres was arrested on a warrant, arraigned in Town of Le Roy Court, and released on his own recognizance.

Andrew Joseph Draper, 43, of Batavia, is charged with petit larceny. Draper is accused of shoplifting from Walmart on June 26. He was booked at the Genesee County Jail and released on an appearance ticket.

Andrew Joseph Draper, 43, of Batavia, is charged with criminal contempt 2nd. Draper is accused of contacting a person he was ordered not to contact at 7:31 a.m., June 26. Draper was issued an appearance ticket.

Crystal Ann Mounts, 45, of Batavia, is charged with petit larceny. Mounts is accused of stealing from Walmart at 7:23 a.m., June 26. She was issued an appearance ticket.