Law and Order: Two drivers accused of driving while impaired

Cory Bernard Buckenmeyer, 32, of Alexander Road, Alexander, is charged with DWI, driving with a BAC of .18 or greater, unreasonable speed, driving left of pavement marks, and driving while using a mobile phone. Buckenmeyer was reportedly involved in a motor vehicle accident on Jan. 20 at 10:01 p.m. on Creek Road, Bethany. The incident was investigated by Deputy Zachary Hoy and Deputy Nicholas Chamoun. Buckenmeyer was released on an appearance ticket.

Michele Louise Difalco, 34, of Maple Street Road, Alabama, is charged with driving while ability impaired by drugs, moving from lane unsafely, and leaving the scene of a property damage accident. Difalco is accused of being involved in a property damage accident while on drugs on Nov. 11 at 11:08 p.m. on Judge Road in Alabama. The incident was investigated by Deputy James Stack and Deputy Austin Heberlein. Difalco was released on an appearance ticket.

Ronald Charles Inzinna, 54, of East Main Road, Le Roy, is charged with criminal contempt 2nd. Inzinna is accused of violating a stay-away order of protection at 4 p.m. on Jan. 19 in the Town of Le Roy. He was issued an appearance ticket.