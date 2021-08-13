Law and Order: Two DWI arrests reported

Pamela Lynn Palaszynski, 35, of Bank Street Road, Elba, is charged with felony DWI, driving with a felony BAC of .08 or greater, moving from lane unsafely, and speed not reasonable and prudent. Palaszynski was arrested by Deputy Trevor Sherwood following a car-into-house complaint at 11:59 p.m., Aug. 7. Palaszynski was released on an appearance ticket.

Teresa Marie Stephenson, 31, of Cedar Street, Batavia, is charged with DWI and driving with a BAC of .08 or greater. Stephenson was arrested by Deputy Trevor Sherwood at 2:54 a.m., Aug. 6, on Bethany Center Road, Bethany, for allegedly driving drunk. She was released on an appearance ticket.

Keith Alan Stevens, 63, of Forest Edge Drive, Batavia, is charged with failure to report a change of address within 10 days as a registered sex offender. Stevens was released on an appearance ticket.

Lyndsay Taylor Young, 38, of State Street, Batavia, is charged with petit larceny. Young is accused of stealing $206.03 in merchandise from Walmart at 4:04 p.m., Thursday. She was released on an appearance ticket.

Ray Spencer-Lindquist Saile, 19, of Judge Road, Tonawanda Indian Reservation, is charged with criminal contempt 2nd. Saile is accused of violating a stay-away order after being found with the protected party at the protected party's house. Saile was arraigned in Town of Alabama Court and ordered held on $2,500 cash bail.