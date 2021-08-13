Local Matters

Law and Order: Two DWI arrests reported

posted by Howard B. Owens in crime, batavia, Bethany, Alabama, news, notify.

Pamela Lynn Palaszynski, 35, of Bank Street Road, Elba, is charged with felony DWI, driving with a felony BAC of .08 or greater, moving from lane unsafely, and speed not reasonable and prudent.  Palaszynski was arrested by Deputy Trevor Sherwood following a car-into-house complaint at 11:59 p.m., Aug. 7.  Palaszynski was released on an appearance ticket.

Teresa Marie Stephenson, 31, of Cedar Street, Batavia, is charged with DWI and driving with a BAC of .08 or greater. Stephenson was arrested by Deputy Trevor Sherwood at 2:54 a.m., Aug. 6, on Bethany Center Road, Bethany, for allegedly driving drunk.  She was released on an appearance ticket.

Keith Alan Stevens, 63, of Forest Edge Drive, Batavia, is charged with failure to report a change of address within 10 days as a registered sex offender. Stevens was released on an appearance ticket.

Lyndsay Taylor Young, 38, of State Street, Batavia, is charged with petit larceny. Young is accused of stealing $206.03 in merchandise from Walmart at 4:04 p.m., Thursday.  She was released on an appearance ticket.

Ray Spencer-Lindquist Saile, 19, of Judge Road, Tonawanda Indian Reservation, is charged with criminal contempt 2nd. Saile is accused of violating a stay-away order after being found with the protected party at the protected party's house.  Saile was arraigned in Town of Alabama Court and ordered held on $2,500 cash bail.

