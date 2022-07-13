Law and Order: Two men accused of stealing catalytic converter in Pavilion

William R. Humphrey, 38, of Le Roy, and Maxwell J. Reigelsperger, 20, of Atlanta, NY, are charged with criminal mischief 2nd, grand larceny 4th, and conspiracy 5th. Humphrey and Reigelsperger are accused of removing a catalytic converter from a vehicle without the owner's permission. They were arraigned in Pavilion Town Court and released on their own recognizance. Deputy Nicholas Chamoun and Investigator Kevin Forsyth investigated the incident.

Aaron J. Gaylord, 44, of Hart Street, Batavia, is charged with petit larceny. Gaylord is accused of switching price tag stickers from C-clamps to two sets of Husky tools and then using self-checkout to scan the items with the incorrect bar codes before leaving the store. Gaylord was arrested by Deputy Blankenbert, processed at the Genesee County Jail, and released on an appearance ticket.

John Mark Stevens, 61, of Lake Street, Le Roy, is charged with disorderly conduct. Stevens is accused of creating a hazard or offensive condition at 10:58 p.m., July 8, at a location on Lake Street, Le Roy. He was issued an appearance ticket.

Mathew W. Ianiro, 27, of Elm Street, Le Roy, is charged with harassment 2nd and criminal mischief. Ianiro was arrested in connection with an incident reported at 4 p.m., July 8. on Elm Street, Le Roy. Ianiro was arraigned in Town of Le Roy Court and an order of protection was issued.

Jessy Lynn Miller, 35, of Church Street, Le Roy, is charged with menacing 3rd and harassment 2nd. Miller was arrested in connection with an incident reported at 10 p.m., July 11, at a location Mill Street, Le Roy. Miller was arraigned in Town of Le Roy Court and an order of protection was issued.