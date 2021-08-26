Law and Order: Two people arrested at Darien Lake in separate incidents

Andrea Ilene Kinnaird, 48, of Penn Mills Avenue, Weston Mills, is charged with attempted grand larceny and grand larceny 4th. Kinnaird was arrested at 2:08 p.m., Aug. 24, at Darien Lake Theme Park by deputies Jonathan Dimming and Eric Meyer. No details of the alleged crime were released. Kinnaird was arraigned in Town of Darien Court and released on her own recognizance.

Antonio Santiago, 43, of Ferndale Cresent, Rochester, is charged with reckless endangerment 2nd and attempted assault 2nd. Santiago is accused of spitting in the face of a deputy who was attempting to obtain information from Santiago during a complaint at Darien Lake Theme Park at 5:56 p.m., Aug. 24. Santiago was arraigned in Town of Pembroke Court and processed at the Genesee County Jail.