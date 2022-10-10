Law and Order: Two people charged in fire started at newly opened smoke shop on reservation

Brandi L. Reuben, 26, and Garrett S. Porter (no residences provided), are charged with arson 3rd, criminal mischief, and conspiracy 5th. Reuben and Porter are accused of starting a fire at a newly opened location of a smoke shop at 368 Martin Road, Alabama on Sept. 29 at 10:38 p.m. The pair were arrested following an investigation by Deputy David Moore. Reuben and Porter were arraigned in Town of Alabama Court and are scheduled to appear again on Nov. 15 at 6 p.m. (Previously: Judge gives Tonawanda resident a chance to put his past behind him)

Gerald Kenneth Freeman, 70, of South Spruce Street, Batavia, is charged with grand larceny of a motor vehicle. Freeman is accused of stealing a Ford water truck from the Genesee County Fairgrounds on Oct. 4 at 7:43 p.m. Freeman was released on an appearance ticket.

Rufus Garrett Johnson, 29, of Park Way, Chili, is charged with burglary 3rd and petit larceny. Johnson is accused of going to Walmart after previously being banned from the property with the intention to shoplift and of stealing merchandise on Oct. 8 at 10:07 a.m. He was arraigned in Town of Batavia Court and ordered to return on Oct. 26.

Matthew Jacob Zon, 41 of East Main Street, Byron, is charged with criminal contempt 1st. Zon is accused of violating a full stay-away order of protection on Oct. 9 at 6:18 p.m. at a location on East Main Street, Bryon.

Christina M. Sanchez-Anderson, 34, of Bergen, is charged with obstruction of governmental administration 2nd. Sanchez-Anderson is accused of leading police officers on a brief foot pursuit after being stopped on warrants on Oct. 4 at 3:36 p.m. on Main. Street, Batavia. Sanchez-Anderson was released on an appearance ticket and held at the Genesee County Jail on her warrants.

Tammy L. Cicatello, 52, of Batavia, is charged with driving while ability impaired by drugs and uninspected motor vehicle. Cicatello was arrested on Oct. 1. She was stopped by a Batavia patrol officer on July 30 at 5:34 p.m. on Mix Place, Batavia. She allegedly failed a field sobriety test. She was released on appearance tickets.

Marcia R. Goodenbery, 70, of Batavia, is accused of DWI and driving with a BAC of .08 or greater. Goodenbery was stopped on Sept. 28 at 7:57 p.m. on Court Street, Batavia, by a Batavia patrol officer. She was allegedly observed appearing intoxicated at a local business and returning to her vehicle. She was issued an appearance ticket.