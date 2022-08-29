Law and Order: Vine Street resident facing multiple charges from conflicts with her neighbors

Kimberly A. Fox, 44, of Batavia, is charged with criminal contempt 2nd. Fox is accused of violating a stay-away order of protection on Aug. 22 at 2:40 p.m. at a location on Vine Street, Batavia. She was arraigned in City Court and ordered held on $1,000 bail, $2,000 bond, or $5,000 partially secured bond. Fox is also charged with two counts of criminal contempt 2nd stemming from an incident reported on Aug. 19 at 10:30 a.m. on Vine Street. Fox is accused of violating an order of protection by yelling at two of her neighbors. Fox was arraigned on those charges and released under supervision. She is also charged with criminal contempt 2nd stemming from an incident reported on Aug. 17 at 8:30 p.m. on Vine Street. She was arraigned in City Court and released under supervision. Fox is also charged with harassment 2nd stemming from an incident reported on Aug. 18 at 8:53 p.m. She was arrested on a warrant on that charge, arraigned in City Court, and released under supervision.

Tommy L. Crawford, 33, of Batavia, is charged with criminal impersonation 2nd and bail jumping 3rd. Crawford reportedly refused to pay a bill at a motel on Oak Street on Aug. 20 at 1:25 p.m. While police officers investigated the complaint, Crawford allegedly provided the officers with a false name. He was also wanted on three bench warrants. He was arraigned in City Court and ordered held on $10,000 bail, $20,000 bond, or $40,000 partially secured bond.

Crystal Mounts

Crystal A. Mounts, 45, of Batavia, is charged with conspiracy 5th, criminal possession of stolen property 5th, possession of a forged instrument, forgery 2nd, and grand larceny 4th. Mounts was taken into custody on a warrant stemming from an incident reported at 6:10 a.m. on April 30. She was arraigned in City Court and ordered held without bail.

Andrew J. Draper, 43, of Batavia, is charged with criminal contempt 1st. Draper is accused of violating an order of protection at 4:57 p.m. on Aug. 24. He was issued an appearance ticket.

Ricky A. Marsceill, 58, of Batavia, is charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance 7th. Marsceill is accused of being in possession of a controlled substance at 10:30 p.m. on Aug. 24 at a location on West Main Street, Batavia. He was issued an appearance ticket.

Joshua E. Burt, 33, of Lyndonville, is charged with DWI, driving with a BAC of .08 or greater, and driver's view obstructed. Burt was stopped on Aug. 21 at 1:57 a.m. on East Main Street by a Batavia patrol officer. He was issued an appearance ticket.

Wendy L. Shako, 56, of Batavia, is charged with criminal mischief 4th. Shako is accused of smashing the rear window of a vehicle on Aug. 21 at 12:31 p.m. on Buell Street, Batavia. She was issued an appearance ticket.

Eric P. Doleman, 52, of Pembroke, is charged with two counts of petit larceny. Doleman is accused of stealing from a business in Batavia on Aug. 18 at 1:37 p.m. He was issued an appearance ticket.

Kyle J. Schroeder, 25 of Le Roy, is charged with DWAI combined drugs, failed to stop at a stop sign, criminal possession of a controlled substance 7th, and failure to appear. Schroeder was located and arrested on a warrant when Batavia PD was dispatched to a check-the-welfare call stemming from an incident reported on April 29 at 145 p.m., at a location on Ross Street. While being processed, Schroeder was allegedly found in possession of a glass pipe that tested positive for cocaine, leading to an additional charge of criminal possession of a controlled substance 7th. Schroeder was arraigned in City Court and released on his own recognizance.

Anthony L. Vanelli, 45, of Batavia, is charged with failure to appear. Vanelli turned himself in on a warrant out of City Court. He was arraigned and ordered held at the Genesee County Jail.

Jacqueline R. Garrett, 43, of Le Roy, is charged with petit larceny. Garrett is accused of stealing merchandise from a business on East Main Street, Batavia on Aug. 22 at 12:15 p.m. She was issued an appearance ticket.

Gary E. Jackson, 30, of Batavia, is charged with harassment 2nd, obstructing governmental administration, and resisting arrest. Batavia PD responded to a disturbance call on Aug. 14 at 1:48 p.m. on Liberty Avenue. Jackson is accused of shoving a Batavia police officer when he was advised that he was under arrest. Jackson is accused of continuing to resist and being combative with police officers. He was issued an appearance ticket.

Devin B. Carleton, 21, of Allis Road, Albion, is accused of violation of a family court act. Carleton was arrested in Orleans County on a Genesee County warrant, arraigned in Le Roy Town Court, and turned over to the Wyoming County Sheriff's Office on a warrant out of Covington Town Court.

Robert A. Drewry, 56, of Keller Road, Hamburg, is charged with petit larceny. Drewry is accused of stealing money from a vehicle parked on Harloff Road, Batavia, on June 8, at about 6 p.m. He was issued an appearance ticket.

Krista S. Kiblin, 32, of Rochester, is charged with petit larceny. Kiblin is accused of shoplifting approximately $200 in merchandise from Crosby's on Clinton Street Road, Batavia, on Aug. 25 at 11:46 a.m.. She was arrested by State Police and issued an appearance ticket.