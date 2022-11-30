Law and Order: Woman accused of bringing narcotics into jail

Beth Ann Jeffres, 40, no permanent address, is charged with criminal possession of a narcotic drug, two counts of criminal possession of a narcotic drug with intent to sell, promoting prison contraband 1st, and criminal possession of a controlled substance. Jeffres is accused of entering the Genesee County Jail in possession of narcotic drugs. She was ordered held on cash bail.

Giuseppa G. Flannaca, 33, of Orleans Avenue, Batavia, is charged with grand larceny 3rd. Flannaca is accused of stealing more than $3,000 in merchandise from The Home Depot between Aug. 1 and Oct. 12. Flannaca was arraigned in Town of Batavia Court and released on her own recognizance.

Summer Rose Sewar, 29, of Sunset Parkway, Oakfield, is charged with driving while ability paired by drugs. Sewar was arrested on Nov. 23. She was stopped at 11:42 p.m. on Aug. 24 on Judge Road in Alabama by Deputy Mason Schultz after deputies responded to a "check the welfare" call. Sewar was processed at the Genesee County Jail and released on an appearance ticket.