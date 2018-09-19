Law and Order: Woman accused of resisting arrest in Alabama

Rachel B. Solomon, no age provided, no residence provided, is charged with two counts of criminal contempt, 2nd, obstructing governmental administration, resisting arrest, and three counts of harassment, 2nd. Solomon was arrested following an investigation in an alleged violation of an order of protection. She was jailed on $2,500 bail or $5,000 bond.

Frank Bergholtz, 41, of Franklin Street, Batavia, is charged with possession of a dangerous weapon. Bergholtz allegedly possessed a knife while at the Probation Department office.

Paul J. Doctor, 40, no permanent address, was arrested on a warrant for alleged failure to appear. Doctor was jailed on $500 bail or $2,000 bond.

Zackary Seeley, 21, of Central Avenue, Batavia, is charged with criminal contempt, 2nd. Seeley is accused of violating an order of protection.

Danny D. Williams, 29, no permanent address, is charged with two counts of criminal contempt, 2nd. Williams allegedly violated two orders of protection during a disturbance on Thorpe Street at 9:41 p.m., Sept. 13.

Joshua D. Beardsley, 29, of Groveland, was arrested on a warrant for alleged failure to appear. Beardsley allegedly failed to appear in City Court on an appearance ticket stemming from a traffic ticket. He posted $250 police bail and was released.

Douglas Scott Sprague, 51, of Judge Road, Alabama, is charged with criminal mischief, 4th. Sprague is accused of breaking items in a residence on Judge Road at 6 p.m. Monday during an argument. He was jailed without bail.