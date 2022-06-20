Law and Order: Woman charged with DWI after head-on collision with Batavia patrol vehicle

Mary E. Dorman, 36, of Batavia, is charged with DWI, failure to keep right, and moving from lane unsafely. Dorman was involved in a head-on collision at 10:45 p.m., June 4, on Bank Street, Batavia, with a Batavia PD patrol vehicle. Her vehicle also struck a parked car. Dorman was arraigned in City Court and released on her own recognizance.

Thomas Michael Busch, 45, of Willow Street, Lockport, is charged with possession of a sexual performance by a child. Busch was arrested following an investigation into digital images on an electronic device in his possession at 4:30 p.m., May 29, at a location on Alleghany Road, Darien. He was released on an appearance ticket.

Corey Amber Knapp, 20, of North Avenue, Medina, is charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance 7th. Knapp was arrested on a bench warrant out of City Court. She was arraigned in Town of Batavia Court and released on her own recognizance.

Constance Christine Pocock, 48, of undisclosed residence, is charged with endangering the welfare of a child. Pocock was arrested by Deputy Jeremiah Gechell in connection with an incident reported in Stafford at 11:38 p.m., June 18. The specifics of the incident were not disclosed. She was arraigned in Town of Stafford Court and released on her own recognizance.

Joel D. Prouty 36, of Bergen, is charged with strangulation 2nd, attempted assault 3rd, and petit larceny. Prouty is accused of fighting with a woman at 6:18 p.m., June 8, at a location on Oak Street, Batavia. He was arraigned in City Court and ordered held without bail.

Johnnie M. Waston, 39, of Batavia, is charged with trespass. Watson is accused of returning to a local business on East Main Street, Batavia, at 5:54 p.m., June 13, after being barred from the business.

Megan A. Gregg, 28, of Batavia, is charged with endangering the welfare of a child. Gregg is accused of leaving prescription pills and drug paraphernalia in an area accessible to children at a residence on Ellsworth Avenue, Batavia. She was released on an appearance ticket.

Christopher P Thomas, 38, of Batavia, was arrested on a warrant. Thomas turned himself into Batavia PD. The charges, not released, stem from an incident reported at 1 p.m., May 31. He was processed and released.

Amanda L. Huber, 40, of Batavia, is charged with disorderly conduct. Huber is accused of fighting in public at 7 a.m., June 3, at a location on East Main Street, Batavia. She was released on an appearance ticket.

Erik R. Motquin, 40, of Batavia is charged with disorderly conduct. Motquin is accused of fighting in public at 7 a.m., June 3, at a location on East Main Street, Batavia. He was released on an appearance ticket.

Tarrence Y. Williams, 22, of Batavia, is charged with criminal contempt 1st, harassment 2nd, and endangering the welfare of a child., Williams was allegedly involved in an incident reported at 10:10 a.m., June 9, at a location on Porter Avenue, in which he had physical contact with a person who is subject of an order of protection while in the presence of a child. He was arraigned in City Court and released on his own recognizance.

McKenzie N. O’Connell, 19, of Batavia, is charged with two counts of endangering the welfare of child. O’Connell is accused of providing marijuana to two juveniles and allowing them to smoke the cannabis in her house. She was issued an appearance ticket.

Andrew J. Carr, 40, of Pavilion, is charged with felony DWI, felony driving with a BAC of .18 or greater, and moving from lane unsafely. Carr was stopped at 2:12 a.m., June 11, on Harvester Avenue, Batavia, by a Batavia patrol officer. Carr was issued traffic tickets.

M. Compson Summerfield, 24, of Holley, is charged with DWI and reckless driving. Summerfield was stopped at 8:55 p.m., June 13, by State Police in the Town of Batavia. He was released on an appearance ticket.

Paula A. Kingdollar, 53, of Covington, is charged with petit larceny. Kingdollar is accused of a theft at 8:04 a.m., June 15, in the Town of Batavia. She was arrested by State Police and released on an appearance ticket. No further information released.

Top photo: Photo of a head-on collision involving a Batavia patrol vehicle. Photo by Alecia Kaus/Video News Service.