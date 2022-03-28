Law and Order: Woman charged with soliciting alms

Nancy L. Lawrence, 69, of Batavia, is charged with soliciting alms on a public street or public place. Lawrence is accused of soliciting alms in the parking lot of a business on Ellicott Street at 12:30 p.m., March 18. She was issued an appearance ticket.

Kiha McNear

Kiha S. McNear, 24, of Batavia, is charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance 3rd. McNear was arrested following an investigation that began with a traffic stop by a Batavia patrol officer at 4:18 a.m., March 17. She was allegedly found in possession of an illegal substance. She was arraigned in City Court and ordered held without bail.

Adam E. Bortle, 38, of Wayland, was arrested on a warrant. He was arraigned and released.

NaQuan J. Shepard, 22, of Batavia, is charged with harassment 2nd. Shepard was allegedly involved in a disturbance in an apartment complex on North Spruce Street, Batavia, at 11:22 p.m., March 23. Shepard is accused of throwing a cardboard box at another person. Shepard was issued an appearance ticket.

Curtis Williams, 55, of Batavia, is charged with grand larceny 4th. Williams is accused of stealing more than $1,000 from his employer on Ellicott Avenue over a period of time. He was issued an appearance ticket.

Erik R. Motquin, 29, of Batavia, is charged with petit larceny. Motquin is accused of trying to leave a store on West Main Street, Batavia, with $316.03 in merchandise without paying for it. He was issued an appearance ticket.

Joshua Leneir, 35, of West State Street, Albion, is charged with criminal contempt 2nd. Leneir is accused of violating a complete stay-away order at 3:36 p.m., March 17, at a location on Lent Avenue, Le Roy. He was ordered to appear in Town of Le Roy Court on April 5.

Garrett Berntsen, 25, of Stewart Street, Rochester, was arrested on a warrant in Rochester and brought before the Town of Le Roy Court to answer to charges of criminal possession of a firearm and criminal possession of the stolen property. He was released under supervision.

Kasondra Lynn Hubbard, 36, of Myrtle Street, Le Roy, is charged with endangering the welfare of a child. Hubbard is accused of endangering the welfare of a child during a disturbance at a residence on Myrtle Street, Le Roy, at 8:11 p.m., March 24. Hubbard was ordered to appear in Town of Le Roy Court on April 21.

Earl Benson, 33, of Lyan Road, Byron, is charged with DWI, unlicensed operation, aggravated unlicensed operation, no distinctive plate, consumption of alcohol in a motor vehicle, and refusal to submit to a breath test. Benson was stopped at 9:23 p.m., March 25, on Bank Street, Le Roy, by Officer John Ceneviva. He was issued traffic tickets.

Francesca G. Pieter, 21, of Batavia, is charged with petit larceny. Peter is accused of stealing something at 4:23 p.m., March 27, at a location in the Town of Batavia. An 18-year-old from Batavia whose name was not released was also arrested. Both suspects were issued appearance tickets. The State Police did not release additional information.