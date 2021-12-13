Law and Order: Woman from Fulton accused of trespassing to hunt ghosts in Genesee County

Hannah R. Roberts, 18, of Fulton, is charged with criminal mischief 4th criminal trespass 3rd, and conspiracy 6th. Roberts is accused of breaking into GO ART! at 4 a.m., Aug. 28, and of conspiring with one other person to break a window and illegally enter the property in the middle of the night. The subjects were captured on security cameras and identified as the same two who broke a window and trespassed at Rolling Hills Asylum a short time after the Batavia incident. Nothing was reportedly stolen. Ghost hunting appears to be the motive. The case was investigated by Det. Jason Ivison, Batavia PD, and Investigator Kevin Forsyth, Sheriff's Office. T he name of the alleged accomplice has not been released at the time of publication . (VIDEO: Survellience video released by Batavia PD on Sept. 17)

UPDATE: Also charged in the same incident above, Talana J. Savery, 22, of Fulton. Criminal mischief 4th, criminal trespass 3rd, and conspiracy 6th.

Thomas C. Rada, 21, of Batavia, is charged with driving while impaired by drugs. Rada was stopped by State Police on Route 246 in Perry for allegedly exhibiting signs of impairment. Rada reportedly failed a field sobriety test. He was arrested and transported to SP Warsaw and evaluated by a Drug Recognition Expert from the Wyoming County Sheriff's Office. He was released on an appearance ticket.

Jorden Prescott, 27, of Batavia, is charged with harassment 2nd and obstruction of governmental administration 2nd. Prescott is accused of grabbing a probation officer and preventing the officer from performing his lawful duties at 10 p.m., Nov. 24. Prescott was issued an appearance ticket.

Nathan Maniace, 77, of Batavia, is charged with an open burn violation. Maniace is accused of having an open burn and burning unapproved materials in his backyard at 3:52 p.m., Nov. 19. He was issued an appearance ticket.

Gerome J. Redmond, 40, of Batavia, is charged with petit larceny. Redmond is accused of stealing items from a local business at 5:41 p.m., Dec. 8. He was issued an appearance ticket.

Lyndsay T. Young, 38, of Batavia, is charged with criminal contempt 2nd. Young allegedly had contact with a person covered by an order of protection at 12:13 a.m., Nov. 7. She was issued an appearance ticket.

Leonard Conner, 62, of Rochester, is charged with harassment 2nd. Conner is accused of punching another person in the face during an argument at 7:03 p.m., Dec. 4, and a location on Bank Street, Batavia. He was issued an appearance ticket.

Jan Luca Krumm, 26, of Batavia, is charged with DWI, driving with a BAC of .18 or greater, moved from lane unsafely, and no turn signal. Krumm was stopped at 1:48 a.m., Nov. 25, on Fisher Park, Batavia. Krumm was issued traffic tickets.

Peter L. Jackson, 55, of Batavia, is charged with menacing 2nd and harassment 2nd. Jackson allegedly pushed a woman and menaced her with a kitchen knife during an incident at 12:28 a.m., Nov. 29. Jackson was arraigned in City Court and released on his own recognizance.

Justin Calmes, 43, of Batavia, is charged with criminal contempt 2nd and harassment 2nd. Calmes is accused of violating an order of protection at 3:05 a.m., Nov. 27. H was released on his own recognizance.

Roger Joe Ridd, 55, of North Lake Avenue Bergen, is charged with strangulation 2nd. Ridd is accused of obstructing a victim's breathing causing the person to fall into a supor for a period of time. Ridd was arraigned in Town of Bergen Court and released on his own recognizance.

Cuahtemoc Moses Ramirez, 19, of Fisher Road, Oakfield, is charged with menacing 3rd. Ramirez is accused of placing another person in fear of physical injury, serious physical injury, or death. He was arraigned in Town of Oakfield Court and released on his own recognizance.

Serena L. Duryea, 36, of Oakfield, is charged with petit larceny. Duryea was arrested by State Police for an alleged incident at 9:42 a.m., Dec. 10, in the Town of Batavia. She was issued an appearance ticket. No further information was released.

Jennifer C. Moscicki, 45, of East Bethany is charged with petit larceny. Moscicki was arrested by State Police for an alleged incident at 5:10 p.m., Dec. 7, in the Town of Batavia. She was issued an appearance ticket. No further information was released.